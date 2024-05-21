Clever Diablo 4 tricks allow for easy Legendary Aspect upgrades

Diablo 4 players have shared some easy ways to manage your Legendary Aspects and upgrade them without too much hassle.

Diablo 4 Season 4 has had an explosive launch and garnered a lot of praise from the game’s community. Major changes introduced in the PTR like improved Helltides and new crafting mechanics are just some of the big hits with players.

Reworks to Diablo 4’s Legendary Aspects have reduced a lot of the hassle of inventory management. Thanks to the new Codex of Power, they’re all stored outside of your bag and stash.

It’s by no means a perfect system, w and players on the Diablo 4 Subreddit have weighed in on how to manage it better. They gave their tips for keeping track of Legendary Aspects upgrade them more efficiently.

The primary advice was to use Diablo 4’s search functions in order to properly manage and upgrade your Legendary Aspects. Using the search term “equipped” can help you see if you’ve salvaged a higher level Aspect than you currently have slotted.

The game doesn’t offer any sort of notification when you do acquire an improvement and this can slow down your optimization. Particularly given that Legendary Aspects are the most important part of many viable builds.

Which brings us to a tip offered in the comments of the original thread. “Second PSA: Favorite the aspects you actually equip. They will always sit at the top of the Occultist menu,” one player noted.

This means a trip to the Occultist can quickly reveal whether or not you’ve picked up an upgraded Legendary Aspect after your most recent ‘Salvage all’ at the Blacksmith. Features like these do seem to have answered previous complaints about time spent rummaging through your inventory in Diablo 4.