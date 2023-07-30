Asmongold comments on Path of Exile 2 being a Diablo 4 killer

Since Diablo 4 Season 1 launched, Path of Exile 2 has been called the “Diablo Killer” as it feels “more complete.” Streamer Asmongold has commented on the differences between the two games.

There is no shortage of complaints regarding Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant. Issues include affixes one-shotting players, classes being nerfed into oblivion, or even basic mechanics that cause bugs.

Path of Exile 2 has been announced to be a standalone game instead of an expansion added to the original PoE. Now, Asmongold has shared his take on the subject at hand.

Could Path of Exile kill Diablo 4?

Asmongold discusses his issues with Diablo 4, focusing on the Stash and broken resistances. Both problems have been common among players for a while now.

The Diablo devs stated that they could not enhance the amount of Stash space because it could cause performance issues.

Asmongold doesn’t only focus on the negative, though. When asked by a chatter what he thinks Diablo 4 does better than PoE, he said, “I think Diablo 4 does great open-world, and I think PoE doesn’t have that and it’s an advantage that Diablo 4 has over PoE and I do actually think the open world is good and it adds texture to the world.”

Asmongold further comments that the social interactions in Diablo 4 are better than in Path of Exile and the campaign as a whole. The main argument here is that the thought process behind how we handle comparing games is flawed.

Asmongold and @dmdiablo4 share that they don’t think players need to bad mouth a game to say one is better. “No. Nobody can talk about an idea,” Asmongold states. “There’s a quote, small minds talk about people, medium minds talk about events and large minds talk about ideas, and I think it was from Eleanor Roosevelt.”

He goes on to rant briefly about how the “unhinged” behavior needs to cease. He compares it to someone coming home from work to their beautiful wife and children, then going into Asmongold’s comments to post six comments on why World of Warcraft is better than the “cat simulation,” referring to Final Fantasy 14.

Asmongold states, “Nobody does this. This is freak behavior and no normal person does this.”