Alternative best Barbarian builds in Diablo 4: Leveling & endgame

Not feeling our main best Barbarian build in Diablo 4? Then here are some alternative best Barbarian builds for you to sink your mighty axe into, including both leveling and endgame.

Diablo 4 has lots of powerful builds for Sanctuary’s most brawny warriors, the Barbarians, and many will see you safely through the game and into the vast endgame content. While we’ve already covered what we believe to be the best Barbarian build in Diablo 4 for both leveling and endgame, below we’ve included some alternative builds that are also worth your time.

This way, you’ll have a choice when it comes to picking the best builds for the Barbarian in Diablo 4, especially when it comes to choosing a leveling build, or a build to tackle the endgame – which is where the game gets really interesting. Here’s our alternative best Barbarian builds in Diablo 4.

Contents

diablo 4 best barbarian buildActivision Blizzard
The Barbarian is a solid choice for leveling, endgame and PVP.

Best Diablo 4 Barbarian build for leveling

Diablo 4’s Barbarian has lots of mighty builds to use in the current meta, but we found the Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian to be among the best when it comes to leveling.

Here are the skills you’ll need to select to craft this rather gross but powerful build:

LevelSkill
2Lunging Strike
3Enhanced Lunging Strike
4Hammer of the Ancients
5Enhanced Hammer of the Ancients
6Furious Hammer of the Ancients
7Battle Lundging Strike
8Rallying Cry
9Enhanced Rallying Cry
10Tactical Rallying Cry
11Hammer of the Ancients
12Hammer of the Ancients
13Leap
14Enhanced Leap
15Add Two Swords in your Technique and select Power Leap
16War Cry
17Enhanced War Cry
18Hamstring
19Mighty War Cry
20Hammer of the Ancients
21Hammer of the Ancients
22Booming Voice
23Raid Leader
24Raid Leader
25Call of the Ancients
26Prime Call of the Ancients
27Supreme Call of the Ancients
28Raid Leader
29Booming Voice
30Booming Voice
31Rallying Cry
32Rallying Cry
33Rallying Cry
34Rallying Cry
35Unbridled Rage
36Aggressive Resistance
37Prolific Fury
38Prolific Fury
39Prolific Fury
40Pit Fighter
41Pit Fighter
42Pit Fighter
43No Mercy
44No Mercy
45No Mercy
46Heavy Handed
47Heavy Handed
48Heavy Handed
49Thick Skin
50Paragon begins
1 – RenownCounteroffensive
2 – RenownCounteroffensive
3 – RenownCounteroffensive
4 – Renown‍Guttural Yell
5 – Renown‍Guttural Yell
6 – RenownGuttural Yell
7 – RenownTempered Fury
8 – RenownInvigorating Fury
9 – RenownInvigorating Fury
10 – RenownInvigorating Fury

This build is a great one for bashing Lilith’s minions in the main campaign, but once you enter the endgame, it may be time for a build with more longevity.

Diablo 4 BarbarianBlizzard
The Barbarian is the most powerful melee class in Diablo 4.

Best Barbarian endgame build

Once you get past level 50 and have seen the ending of Diablo 4, things will then change as you’re into the endgame. This means the build you used to reach this point may no longer be sufficient, and to really make the most of the endgame content, you’ll need an endgame build.

Here’s one of the best endgame Barbarian builds in Diablo 4 currently, the Whirlwind Barbarian:

LevelSkill
2Lunging Strike
3Enhanced Lunging Strike
4Whirlwind
5Enhanced Whirlwind
6Furious Whirlwind
7Battle Lundging Strike
8Rallying Cry
9Enhanced Rallying Cry
10Tactical Rallying Cry
11Whirlwind
12Whirlwind
13Whirlwind
14Whirlwind
15Add Two Swords in your Technique and select War Cry
16Enhanced War Cry
17Power War Cry
18Leap
19Enhanced Leap
20Power Leap
21Hamstring
22Booming Voice
23Booming Voice
24Raid Leader
25Call of the Ancients
26Prime Call of the Ancients
27Supreme Call of the Ancients
28Aggressive Resistance
29Prolific Fury
30Prolific Fury
31Prolific Fury
32Pit Fighter
33Pit Fighter
34Pit Fighter
35Unbridled Rage
36Rallying Cry
37Rallying Cry
38Rallying Cry
39Rallying Cry
40Raid Leader
41Raid Leader
42Booming Voice
43No Mercy
44No Mercy
45No Mercy
46Heavy Handed
47Heavy Handed
48Heavy Handed
49Pressure Point
50Paragon begins
1 – RenownPressure Point
2 – RenownPressure Point
3 – RenownGuttural Yell
4 – Renown‍Guttural Yell
5 – Renown‍Guttural Yell
6 – RenownThick Skin
7 – RenownThick Skin
8 – RenownCounteroffensive
9 – RenownCounteroffensive
10 – RenownCounteroffensive

Paragon Board

At level 50 you’ll gain access to the Paragon Board to continue building your character to level 100. Here are the boards you need to focus on to maximize the potential of the best endgame Barbarian build:

  • Starting board
  • Blood Rage board
  • Decimator board
  • Warbinger board
  • Flawless Technique board

Glyphs

Here are the Glyphs we’d recommend activating as your work through the Paragon board:

  • Exploit
  • Wrath
  • Marshal
  • Territorial
  • Disembowel
  • Imbiber

Endgame item build

Here are the items you should aim to equip for your endgame Barbarian build in Diablo 4:

Item nameItem type
‍Harlequin CrestHelm
Rage of HarrogothChest Armor
Goh’s Devastating GripsGloves
TemerityPants
Ghostwalker BootsBoots
Two-Handed Hammer of the Dire WhirlwindMain Hand
The GrandfatherSecondary Weapon / Offhand
Edgemaster’s AmuletAmulet
Ring of Echoing FuryRing 1
Bold Chieften’s RingRing 2

So there you have it, two more quality Barbarian builds for leveling and endgame. For more demon-shacking content, check out some of the other Diablo 4 guides we’ve put together for you:

