Alternative best Barbarian builds in Diablo 4: Leveling & endgame

Not feeling our main best Barbarian build in Diablo 4? Then here are some alternative best Barbarian builds for you to sink your mighty axe into, including both leveling and endgame.

Diablo 4 has lots of powerful builds for Sanctuary’s most brawny warriors, the Barbarians, and many will see you safely through the game and into the vast endgame content. While we’ve already covered what we believe to be the best Barbarian build in Diablo 4 for both leveling and endgame, below we’ve included some alternative builds that are also worth your time.

This way, you’ll have a choice when it comes to picking the best builds for the Barbarian in Diablo 4, especially when it comes to choosing a leveling build, or a build to tackle the endgame – which is where the game gets really interesting. Here’s our alternative best Barbarian builds in Diablo 4.

Contents

Activision Blizzard The Barbarian is a solid choice for leveling, endgame and PVP.

Best Diablo 4 Barbarian build for leveling

Diablo 4’s Barbarian has lots of mighty builds to use in the current meta, but we found the Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian to be among the best when it comes to leveling.

Here are the skills you’ll need to select to craft this rather gross but powerful build:

Level Skill 2 Lunging Strike 3 Enhanced Lunging Strike 4 Hammer of the Ancients 5 Enhanced Hammer of the Ancients 6 Furious Hammer of the Ancients 7 Battle Lundging Strike 8 Rallying Cry 9 Enhanced Rallying Cry 10 Tactical Rallying Cry 11 Hammer of the Ancients 12 Hammer of the Ancients 13 Leap 14 Enhanced Leap 15 Add Two Swords in your Technique and select Power Leap 16 War Cry 17 Enhanced War Cry 18 Hamstring 19 Mighty War Cry 20 Hammer of the Ancients 21 Hammer of the Ancients 22 Booming Voice 23 Raid Leader 24 Raid Leader 25 Call of the Ancients 26 Prime Call of the Ancients 27 Supreme Call of the Ancients 28 Raid Leader 29 Booming Voice 30 Booming Voice 31 Rallying Cry 32 Rallying Cry 33 Rallying Cry 34 Rallying Cry 35 Unbridled Rage 36 Aggressive Resistance 37 Prolific Fury 38 Prolific Fury 39 Prolific Fury 40 Pit Fighter 41 Pit Fighter 42 Pit Fighter 43 No Mercy 44 No Mercy 45 No Mercy 46 Heavy Handed 47 Heavy Handed 48 Heavy Handed 49 Thick Skin 50 Paragon begins 1 – Renown Counteroffensive 2 – Renown Counteroffensive 3 – Renown Counteroffensive 4 – Renown ‍Guttural Yell 5 – Renown ‍Guttural Yell 6 – Renown Guttural Yell 7 – Renown Tempered Fury 8 – Renown Invigorating Fury 9 – Renown Invigorating Fury 10 – Renown Invigorating Fury

This build is a great one for bashing Lilith’s minions in the main campaign, but once you enter the endgame, it may be time for a build with more longevity.

Blizzard The Barbarian is the most powerful melee class in Diablo 4.

Best Barbarian endgame build

Once you get past level 50 and have seen the ending of Diablo 4, things will then change as you’re into the endgame. This means the build you used to reach this point may no longer be sufficient, and to really make the most of the endgame content, you’ll need an endgame build.

Here’s one of the best endgame Barbarian builds in Diablo 4 currently, the Whirlwind Barbarian:

Level Skill 2 Lunging Strike 3 Enhanced Lunging Strike 4 Whirlwind 5 Enhanced Whirlwind 6 Furious Whirlwind 7 Battle Lundging Strike 8 Rallying Cry 9 Enhanced Rallying Cry 10 Tactical Rallying Cry 11 Whirlwind 12 Whirlwind 13 Whirlwind 14 Whirlwind 15 Add Two Swords in your Technique and select War Cry 16 Enhanced War Cry 17 Power War Cry 18 Leap 19 Enhanced Leap 20 Power Leap 21 Hamstring 22 Booming Voice 23 Booming Voice 24 Raid Leader 25 Call of the Ancients 26 Prime Call of the Ancients 27 Supreme Call of the Ancients 28 Aggressive Resistance 29 Prolific Fury 30 Prolific Fury 31 Prolific Fury 32 Pit Fighter 33 Pit Fighter 34 Pit Fighter 35 Unbridled Rage 36 Rallying Cry 37 Rallying Cry 38 Rallying Cry 39 Rallying Cry 40 Raid Leader 41 Raid Leader 42 Booming Voice 43 No Mercy 44 No Mercy 45 No Mercy 46 Heavy Handed 47 Heavy Handed 48 Heavy Handed 49 Pressure Point 50 Paragon begins 1 – Renown Pressure Point 2 – Renown Pressure Point 3 – Renown Guttural Yell 4 – Renown ‍Guttural Yell 5 – Renown ‍Guttural Yell 6 – Renown Thick Skin 7 – Renown Thick Skin 8 – Renown Counteroffensive 9 – Renown Counteroffensive 10 – Renown Counteroffensive

Paragon Board

At level 50 you’ll gain access to the Paragon Board to continue building your character to level 100. Here are the boards you need to focus on to maximize the potential of the best endgame Barbarian build:

Starting board

Blood Rage board

Decimator board

Warbinger board

Flawless Technique board

Glyphs

Here are the Glyphs we’d recommend activating as your work through the Paragon board:

Exploit

Wrath

Marshal

Territorial

Disembowel

Imbiber

Endgame item build

Here are the items you should aim to equip for your endgame Barbarian build in Diablo 4:

Item name Item type ‍Harlequin Crest Helm Rage of Harrogoth Chest Armor Goh’s Devastating Grips Gloves Temerity Pants Ghostwalker Boots Boots Two-Handed Hammer of the Dire Whirlwind Main Hand The Grandfather Secondary Weapon / Offhand Edgemaster’s Amulet Amulet Ring of Echoing Fury Ring 1 Bold Chieften’s Ring Ring 2

So there you have it, two more quality Barbarian builds for leveling and endgame. For more demon-shacking content, check out some of the other Diablo 4 guides we’ve put together for you:

