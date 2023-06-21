Alternative best Barbarian builds in Diablo 4: Leveling & endgame
Not feeling our main best Barbarian build in Diablo 4? Then here are some alternative best Barbarian builds for you to sink your mighty axe into, including both leveling and endgame.
Diablo 4 has lots of powerful builds for Sanctuary’s most brawny warriors, the Barbarians, and many will see you safely through the game and into the vast endgame content. While we’ve already covered what we believe to be the best Barbarian build in Diablo 4 for both leveling and endgame, below we’ve included some alternative builds that are also worth your time.
This way, you’ll have a choice when it comes to picking the best builds for the Barbarian in Diablo 4, especially when it comes to choosing a leveling build, or a build to tackle the endgame – which is where the game gets really interesting. Here’s our alternative best Barbarian builds in Diablo 4.
Best Diablo 4 Barbarian build for leveling
Diablo 4’s Barbarian has lots of mighty builds to use in the current meta, but we found the Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian to be among the best when it comes to leveling.
Here are the skills you’ll need to select to craft this rather gross but powerful build:
|Level
|Skill
|2
|Lunging Strike
|3
|Enhanced Lunging Strike
|4
|Hammer of the Ancients
|5
|Enhanced Hammer of the Ancients
|6
|Furious Hammer of the Ancients
|7
|Battle Lundging Strike
|8
|Rallying Cry
|9
|Enhanced Rallying Cry
|10
|Tactical Rallying Cry
|11
|Hammer of the Ancients
|12
|Hammer of the Ancients
|13
|Leap
|14
|Enhanced Leap
|15
|Add Two Swords in your Technique and select Power Leap
|16
|War Cry
|17
|Enhanced War Cry
|18
|Hamstring
|19
|Mighty War Cry
|20
|Hammer of the Ancients
|21
|Hammer of the Ancients
|22
|Booming Voice
|23
|Raid Leader
|24
|Raid Leader
|25
|Call of the Ancients
|26
|Prime Call of the Ancients
|27
|Supreme Call of the Ancients
|28
|Raid Leader
|29
|Booming Voice
|30
|Booming Voice
|31
|Rallying Cry
|32
|Rallying Cry
|33
|Rallying Cry
|34
|Rallying Cry
|35
|Unbridled Rage
|36
|Aggressive Resistance
|37
|Prolific Fury
|38
|Prolific Fury
|39
|Prolific Fury
|40
|Pit Fighter
|41
|Pit Fighter
|42
|Pit Fighter
|43
|No Mercy
|44
|No Mercy
|45
|No Mercy
|46
|Heavy Handed
|47
|Heavy Handed
|48
|Heavy Handed
|49
|Thick Skin
|50
|Paragon begins
|1 – Renown
|Counteroffensive
|2 – Renown
|Counteroffensive
|3 – Renown
|Counteroffensive
|4 – Renown
|Guttural Yell
|5 – Renown
|Guttural Yell
|6 – Renown
|Guttural Yell
|7 – Renown
|Tempered Fury
|8 – Renown
|Invigorating Fury
|9 – Renown
|Invigorating Fury
|10 – Renown
|Invigorating Fury
This build is a great one for bashing Lilith’s minions in the main campaign, but once you enter the endgame, it may be time for a build with more longevity.
Best Barbarian endgame build
Once you get past level 50 and have seen the ending of Diablo 4, things will then change as you’re into the endgame. This means the build you used to reach this point may no longer be sufficient, and to really make the most of the endgame content, you’ll need an endgame build.
Here’s one of the best endgame Barbarian builds in Diablo 4 currently, the Whirlwind Barbarian:
|Level
|Skill
|2
|Lunging Strike
|3
|Enhanced Lunging Strike
|4
|Whirlwind
|5
|Enhanced Whirlwind
|6
|Furious Whirlwind
|7
|Battle Lundging Strike
|8
|Rallying Cry
|9
|Enhanced Rallying Cry
|10
|Tactical Rallying Cry
|11
|Whirlwind
|12
|Whirlwind
|13
|Whirlwind
|14
|Whirlwind
|15
|Add Two Swords in your Technique and select War Cry
|16
|Enhanced War Cry
|17
|Power War Cry
|18
|Leap
|19
|Enhanced Leap
|20
|Power Leap
|21
|Hamstring
|22
|Booming Voice
|23
|Booming Voice
|24
|Raid Leader
|25
|Call of the Ancients
|26
|Prime Call of the Ancients
|27
|Supreme Call of the Ancients
|28
|Aggressive Resistance
|29
|Prolific Fury
|30
|Prolific Fury
|31
|Prolific Fury
|32
|Pit Fighter
|33
|Pit Fighter
|34
|Pit Fighter
|35
|Unbridled Rage
|36
|Rallying Cry
|37
|Rallying Cry
|38
|Rallying Cry
|39
|Rallying Cry
|40
|Raid Leader
|41
|Raid Leader
|42
|Booming Voice
|43
|No Mercy
|44
|No Mercy
|45
|No Mercy
|46
|Heavy Handed
|47
|Heavy Handed
|48
|Heavy Handed
|49
|Pressure Point
|50
|Paragon begins
|1 – Renown
|Pressure Point
|2 – Renown
|Pressure Point
|3 – Renown
|Guttural Yell
|4 – Renown
|Guttural Yell
|5 – Renown
|Guttural Yell
|6 – Renown
|Thick Skin
|7 – Renown
|Thick Skin
|8 – Renown
|Counteroffensive
|9 – Renown
|Counteroffensive
|10 – Renown
|Counteroffensive
Paragon Board
At level 50 you’ll gain access to the Paragon Board to continue building your character to level 100. Here are the boards you need to focus on to maximize the potential of the best endgame Barbarian build:
- Starting board
- Blood Rage board
- Decimator board
- Warbinger board
- Flawless Technique board
Glyphs
Here are the Glyphs we’d recommend activating as your work through the Paragon board:
- Exploit
- Wrath
- Marshal
- Territorial
- Disembowel
- Imbiber
Endgame item build
Here are the items you should aim to equip for your endgame Barbarian build in Diablo 4:
|Item name
|Item type
|Harlequin Crest
|Helm
|Rage of Harrogoth
|Chest Armor
|Goh’s Devastating Grips
|Gloves
|Temerity
|Pants
|Ghostwalker Boots
|Boots
|Two-Handed Hammer of the Dire Whirlwind
|Main Hand
|The Grandfather
|Secondary Weapon / Offhand
|Edgemaster’s Amulet
|Amulet
|Ring of Echoing Fury
|Ring 1
|Bold Chieften’s Ring
|Ring 2
So there you have it, two more quality Barbarian builds for leveling and endgame. For more demon-shacking content, check out some of the other Diablo 4 guides we’ve put together for you:
