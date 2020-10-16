Destiny 2 unveils Raid race changes for Beyond Light: Power level, date - Dexerto

The next monumental Raid race in Destiny 2 is right around the as Beyond Light draws near. From the required Power level to the exact hour it unlocks, here’s everything you need to know.

As the Destiny community gets set for the next chapter to kick off on November 10, the hungriest players have their sights set on the next endgame activity. Raids have long been the pinnacle of PvE content in Destiny, pitting six players against the most challenging puzzles, platforming trials, and of course, boss fights.

With each new Raid comes to the iconic world’s first race. Teams around the globe gear up and battle it out to be the very first squad through the latest challenge. Hundreds of thousands gather on Twitch every year to support their favorite squads and Beyond Light will be no different.

We’re still a few weeks from launch and further still from the Raid, though Bungie has just outlined some critical information in the weekly blog post.

From the exact Power level to the time it unlocks, we’ve got you covered with a complete rundown on the Beyond Light Raid.

When is the Destiny 2 Beyond Light Raid race?

The single most important detail has been revealed well ahead of time this go around. Beyond Light’s Raid race begins on Saturday, November 21 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST / 4 AM AEST.

As per usual with Raids in Destiny, no one truly knows how long the race might go for. Raids have taken anywhere from 2 hours up to 18 hours in world’s first runs, so be prepared for a long day of action just in case we’re in for another big one.

Power level for the Beyond Light Raid

No different from the most recent Destiny Raids, Bungie will be enforcing Contest Mode for the first 24 hours. This means that regardless of your exact Power level, all players around the world will be capped 20 Power below each encounter.

Keeping things balanced and fair across the board for competitors looking to race on day one. Also of note, Artifact Power will be disabled for the Raid race.

However, this doesn’t mean the road to the Raid will be easy. Beyond Light launches on November 10 and the Raid unlocks a full 11 days later.

During this stretch of time, you’ll still want to be pushing for the highest Power level possible. “1230 Power is your team’s goal,” if you want to be at the cap for every encounter Bungie confirmed.

Beyond Light Raid details

Other than the launch time and the Power requirements, the next Destiny raid is shrouded in mystery. We know that the world’s first fireteam will be sent a championship belt for their efforts as usual. Moreover, any team that completes the Raid in the first 24 hours will be rewarded a special emblem as well.

In terms of the Raid’s storyline, not much is known. Players will be venturing through the Deep Stone Crypt, the birthplace of Exos.

With The Stranger playing a central role in the expansion after years of absence, the endgame activity could be crucial for the future of all Exos.

Keep your eyes peeled over the coming weeks as we learn more about the specifics of the Raid, along with our path to unlocking the endgame activity.