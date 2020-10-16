 Destiny 2 unveils Raid race changes for Beyond Light: Power level, date - Dexerto
Destiny

Destiny 2 unveils Raid race changes for Beyond Light: Power level, date

Published: 16/Oct/2020 6:00 Updated: 16/Oct/2020 6:01

by Brad Norton
Bungie

Beyond Light

The next monumental Raid race in Destiny 2 is right around the as Beyond Light draws near. From the required Power level to the exact hour it unlocks, here’s everything you need to know.

As the Destiny community gets set for the next chapter to kick off on November 10, the hungriest players have their sights set on the next endgame activity. Raids have long been the pinnacle of PvE content in Destiny, pitting six players against the most challenging puzzles, platforming trials, and of course, boss fights.

With each new Raid comes to the iconic world’s first race. Teams around the globe gear up and battle it out to be the very first squad through the latest challenge. Hundreds of thousands gather on Twitch every year to support their favorite squads and Beyond Light will be no different.

We’re still a few weeks from launch and further still from the Raid, though Bungie has just outlined some critical information in the weekly blog post.

From the exact Power level to the time it unlocks, we’ve got you covered with a complete rundown on the Beyond Light Raid.

When is the Destiny 2 Beyond Light Raid race?

Destiny 2 Beyond Light
Bungie
The next Destiny raid gives players more time than ever to prepare.

The single most important detail has been revealed well ahead of time this go around. Beyond Light’s Raid race begins on Saturday, November 21 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST / 4 AM AEST.

As per usual with Raids in Destiny, no one truly knows how long the race might go for. Raids have taken anywhere from 2 hours up to 18 hours in world’s first runs, so be prepared for a long day of action just in case we’re in for another big one.

Power level for the Beyond Light Raid

Destiny belts
Twitter: Bungie
Another exclusive world’s first belt will be on the line.

No different from the most recent Destiny Raids, Bungie will be enforcing Contest Mode for the first 24 hours. This means that regardless of your exact Power level, all players around the world will be capped 20 Power below each encounter.

Keeping things balanced and fair across the board for competitors looking to race on day one. Also of note, Artifact Power will be disabled for the Raid race.

However, this doesn’t mean the road to the Raid will be easy. Beyond Light launches on November 10 and the Raid unlocks a full 11 days later.

During this stretch of time, you’ll still want to be pushing for the highest Power level possible. “1230 Power is your team’s goal,” if you want to be at the cap for every encounter Bungie confirmed.

Destiny 2 gameplay
Bungie
Players will likely want to bring all-new Beyond Light Exotics with them into the new Raid.

Beyond Light Raid details

Other than the launch time and the Power requirements, the next Destiny raid is shrouded in mystery. We know that the world’s first fireteam will be sent a championship belt for their efforts as usual. Moreover, any team that completes the Raid in the first 24 hours will be rewarded a special emblem as well.

In terms of the Raid’s storyline, not much is known. Players will be venturing through the Deep Stone Crypt, the birthplace of Exos.

With The Stranger playing a central role in the expansion after years of absence, the endgame activity could be crucial for the future of all Exos.

Destiny 2 emblem
Bungie
A look at the exclusive emblem your fireteam can earn for a completion in the first 24 hours.

Keep your eyes peeled over the coming weeks as we learn more about the specifics of the Raid, along with our path to unlocking the endgame activity.

Destiny

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost returns: new Exotics, Haunted Forest, more

Published: 2/Oct/2020 4:35

by Brad Norton
Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost
Bungie

Destiny 2’s annual Halloween-themed takeover, Festival of the Lost, is coming back in full effect with a ton of new loot, challenges, and plenty of frights.

Each and every year Bungie shakes up the state of Destiny with a number of unique limited-time events. From Valentine’s Day to a Christmas-themed ‘Dawning’ takeover, there’s always something around the corner. Now, it’s that time of the year where things get a little spooky.

As we gear up for Halloween, the Festival of the Lost event is coming back in full force. From a complete makeover of the Tower to a ton of new loot, there’s something for everyone to look forward to.

While early leaks gave us a good look at what to expect, we now have full confirmation of everything coming in the 2020 iteration. Here’s a complete rundown of the upcoming Festival of the Lost event in Destiny 2.

When does the 2020 Festival of the Lost event begin?

No different from previous years, Festival of the Lost is set to coincide with this year’s Halloween festivities. You can gear up for the celebrations well ahead of time though as the season event kicks off on Oct. 6 and runs until Nov. 3.

There’s no exact time locked in for the transition, though events usually roll around at the time of typical Destiny 2 updates.

Be on the lookout for Festival of the Lost to start at roughly 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

The Haunted Forest returns

Destiny 2 Haunted Forest eventThe Infinite Forest will be haunted throughout the limited-time event.

The Infinite Forest will once again be overrun by darkness during this event. Players will have a few weeks to “race the clock” and push through as many waves as possible in a timely manner. While you’ll be met with “ghoulish enemies,” the rewards are more plentiful than ever before.

“This year, we’ve added five chests to the end of the activity,” Bungie outlined in the latest weekly blog post. This means “five times the loot,” though you’ll need to prepare before setting on your run through the Haunted Forest.

After speaking with Spider, Cipher Decoders will begin dropping across Destiny 2. Regardless of what mode you’re playing or what activity you’re pushing through, expect to see a ton of these drop in a similar vein to Umbral Engrams.

Two weapons are up for grabs in the Haunted Forest loot pool. The Legendary Auto Rifles Braytech Werewolf and Horror Story can both be found in the chests and they even come with “new perk combinations.”

Frightful rewards are around every corner

Destiny 2 rewardsA handful of Exotic rewards are on the line throughout this event.

As with each seasonal event, exclusive loot is available throughout the Festival of the Lost. While the aforementioned weapons are one aspect to look forward to, there’s plenty to get excited about.

“A new Exotic Sparrow, ship, and Ghost are all wrapped up and ready for your collection,” Bungie confirmed. These three items are all unlocked through candy, though you’ll need to complete three specific Triumphs first. Completing Haunted Forest runs and opening chests will be vital.

Destiny 2 triumphsA look at every Triumph coming in the Festival of the Lost update.

On top of these, expect to see a wide array of Festival Masks throughout every activity during the event. “There are new masks available this year as well as some favorites from the past.” From villains to your favorite characters and even engrams, players can dress up as pretty much anyone or anything in Destiny 2.

Last but not least, each class will also be receiving a “new line of spooky universal armor ornaments.” Warlocks can turn into chilling vampires, Hunters can don a Little Red Riding Hood inspired outfit, while Titan’s can appear as monstrous beings with broken armor and chains.

Destiny 2 armorEach class will have a full set of armor ornaments to chase.

Be sure to get your Fireteam ready for some Haunted Forest runs over the next few weeks. Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost event kicks off on October 6.