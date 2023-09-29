Destiny 2 players want major change to Adept Weapon Focusing

Destiny 2 players have proposed a change to Adept Weapon focusing to unlock the regular version of the weekly featured gun once the Adept version has been obtained.

Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch saw a range of new guns added to vendors including the highly desirable Warden’s Law, Pre Astyanax IV, and Cataphract GL3.

Each of these weapons has an adept version that can either be unlocked by completing GM Nightfalls or going flawless in Trails of Osiris. These adept versions can utilize special Weapon Mods that offer greater capabilities than their ordinary equivalents.

However, there is one quirk of Adept Weapon focusing that the looter shooter’s community wants changed as soon as possible.

Destiny 2 players demand Adept Weapon Focusing changes

The Destiny community has asked Bungie to consider changing how Adept Weapon Focusing works in regard to how it interacts with regular guns.

Making the proposal one Reddit post stated: “If I earn the adept weapon in a GM, the regular version should be insta-unlocked at Zavala. If I am running GMs and have earned/unlocked the adept version of a weapon, why should I have to run lower versions of the nightfall to earn the regular weapon.”

“Either that, or drop a regular version in addition, the first time you get an adept in the GM. I understand the need for Bungie to see me grind for everything, but this seems senseless. Please make this happen,” they suggested looking to improve the existing system.

The proposed change proved popular with one fan responding: “Agreed. The fact that platinum GMs guarantee an adept drop but platinum master doesn’t guarantee a regular drop makes no sense. I have more adepts unlocked in collections than I do regular versions of the same weapon because of this.”

“Agreed. Heroic and Legendary Nightfall need a massive drop rate increase, ” and “The non adept versions are rarer now than the adepts. Kinda silly,” were among the comments highlighting a flaw of the current system.

Although the suggested change was for Grandmaster Nightfalls, the same logic applies to all of Destiny’s Adept-eligible game modes. Destiny 2 treats Adept and regular weapons as two entirely different guns hence why obtaining one does not allow you to focus both.

