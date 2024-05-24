Destiny 2’s Shiny Brave weapons will be easier to grab than ever ahead of The Final Shape

Bungie is giving Destiny 2 Guardians exactly what they want, by doubling the drop rate of the rare limited-time Shiny editions of the Brave Arsenal that released with Into The Light.

Destiny 2 developers are giving players a new incentive to farm the Onslaught game mode once more, announcing that they’ll be doubling the drop rate all the way until The Final Shape‘s release.

These rare and shiny cosmetics come complete with a golden translucent finish, making them some of the most aesthetically pleasing weaponry you can find. On top of that, they’re rather rare and limited edition, meaning once The Final Shape drops, you can’t farm for them anymore.

As such, the devs are improving players’ chances to farm for them by doubling the drop rate, all the way until June 3, 2024. This gives players a small window of opportunity to farm for that god-roll Forbearance, Recluse, or Falling Guillotine.

Starting on May 28, 2024, at 10 AM PT, players will have access to higher drop rates for all the shiny versions of weapons from the Brave Arsenal.

Originally these weapons caused a bit of backlash from the player base due to their drip-feed nature, but Bungie has made adjustments since that time, letting players get their hands on the reprised weapons sooner than originally announced.

The Brave weapons also come with reissued perks, which refresh their power level and bring them up to standard with many other strong meta weapon contenders on offer like Osteo Striga and Sunshot.

This enhanced drop rate combined with the increases the devs made to weapon and token drops should give players plenty of chances to grab any of the pretty guns they want before the new expansion rolls around.