Destiny 2 devs “looking at” Glimmer drop rates after community outcry

Economy changes in The Final Shape have left some Destiny 2 players short on Glimmer and Bungie has now confirmed they are actively reviewing Glimmer drop rates in response to this.

While The Final Shape added a lot of new content including a variety of powerful Exotic Weapons and the Salvation’s Edge raid, it also removed some features such as the ability to convert Legendary Shards into Glimmer.

This change made earning Glimmer much more time-consuming. In past expansions, Guardians would visit Rahool in The Tower and trade in Legendary Shards, but they are now required to farm activities to earn Glimmer instead.

Article continues after ad

Bungie has now responded to the Glimmer shortage on X/Twitter, confirming that the “Team is currently looking at Glimmer drop rates. Once we have more information, we’ll let you know.”

However, the Destiny 2 developer also clarified that there are “No plans at this time,” meaning any significant changes won’t be released until a later Act or Episode.

Article continues after ad

Though this response is vague, it does at least confirm that Bungie is reviewing a crucial part of Destiny 2’s economy. It is still unknown what these changes will look like, but they will almost certainly make earning Glimmer easier.

Article continues after ad

Bungie’s response follows complaints that Destiny 2 had entered a “great Glimmer depression,” as expressed by a highly upvoted Reddit thread in late June.

The thread insisted that the looter shooter’s most scarce resource is Glimmer. This led to other Guardians agreeing with one upvoted response including, “I don’t think running one activity just for Glimmer should be a thing. Make it rain glimmer for everything.”

Other players agreed that Glimmer is too rare in The Final Shape, commenting, “I don’t understand why you can’t sell an ascendant shard for glimmer,” while another user admitted, “I’ve had to put the max glimmer mod on my Ghost just to get by.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Currently, Destiny 2 players can earn up to 500,000 Glimmer before they reach a hard cap. This cap was doubled back in February 2024 from an initial 250,000, which could be easily reached in a world where most players had thousands of Legendary Shards to burn through.

However, it is now much more difficult to reach the Glimmer cap, as even the most efficient methods require hours of grinding. In contrast, spending Glimmer is extremely easy, with it costing 20,000 Glimmer for a single Iron Banner weapon, and 25,000 for one Nightfall weapon. Other significant Glimmer sinks include crafting, weapon leveling, and purchasing Raid Banners.