How to attune to Brave Arsenal Weapons in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

The Brave Weapon Arsenal is getting its attunement feature back in Destiny 2. Here’s how to attune for your favorite weapon, as well as the best ways to use the returning system.

Destiny 2’s Into The Light saw the introduction of the Brave Arsenal, a series of fan-favorite weapons that were reissued with revitalized perk pools. Nostalgia or not, these weapons were highly sought after and one of the few ways you could get them was through the Onslaught game mode.

On top of that, you could also attune to a specific weapon in the Hall of Champions, significantly boosting the drop rate of said gun. This helped you hunt for whatever weapon you were looking for, cutting down the potential drop pool.

With the Hall of Champions departing in The Final Shape, there was no way to attune to specific weapons in the new expansion. Fortunately, the developers are bringing weapon attunement back. Here’s how.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape: How to attune Brave Arsenal Weapons

As stated in the July 26 TWID, players can visit Zavala in the Tower and they will have a new menu that allows you to attune to an Onslaught weapon. This increases the drop chance of the weapon by a whopping 60% in Onslaught, a 10 percent increase to the bonus from Into The Light.

Bungie The Onslaught Attunement menu will be available at Zavala in the Tower.

On top of that, there’s no cooldown or cost, meaning you can attune a weapon, jump into Onslaught, and immediately attune to a different one after you’ve got your desired drop. The attunement will remain permanently until you change it to a new weapon or deactivate it. This means you won’t need to head back to the tower after each run.

Article continues after ad

So if you’re looking to grab any of the weapons you might not have gotten during Into The Light, now is the perfect time to do exactly that. The devs have mentioned that they’ll be checking out Guardians’ feedback so this system may see further tweaking and adjustments.