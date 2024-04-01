Destiny 2’s most irrelevant raid is in desperate need of a loot refresh

The Destiny 2 community is calling for Bungie to give one of the game’s oldest raids a loot refresh believing that Garden of Salvation’s loot pool has become largely irrelevant.

Garden of Salvation was added in the Shadowkeep expansion on October 5, 2019. At the time it introduced some powerful weapons like Omniscient Eye and Zealot’s Reward but over nearly four years, these have long since fallen out of the meta.

The only reason most Destiny 2 players complete Garden of Salvation these days is for Divinity, a Trace Rifle that remains one of the best Exotic weapons in Destiny 2. However, this only requires one run as part of the Divine Fragmentation quest.

Wanting more reasons to run Garden of Salvation, the Destiny 2 community is now insisting it’s time for the forgotten raid to get a loot refresh.

Expressing this in a highly upvoted Reddit thread, one player explained: “There are a number of reasons…generally lackluster damage perks, power creep by other weapons existing currently, only four perks per column instead of the six per column VOG weapons have…stuff like that, for instance.”

This sentiment was echoed by another Guardian who followed up, “Bro I’ve been asking since Season of the Witch. I really though it was going to get a refresh during Wish. Now I’m thinking we don’t get a raid reprise during Episode 2 but a refresh instead.”

Others saw the potential in Garden of Salvation’s loot pool with one such user commenting, “Garden would legit have some of the best pvp weapons in the game. The fusion, the pulse, and the hand cannon would all be absolute bangers with enhanced perks.”

The last raid to receive a loot refresh was Last Wish in Season 21. This resulted in meta weapons like Apex Predator, The Supremacy, and Nation of Beasts entering the sandbox giving the raid new life. A loot refresh for Garden of Salvation could deliver similar results with an Ancient Gospel meta potentially gracing the sandbox one day.

