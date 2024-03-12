Destiny 2 players plead for buff to once-dominant exotic

Destiny 2 players have expressed that they want a classic Shadowkeep exotic to return to its former glory, as it has become totally ineffective.

Destiny 2 is full of fascinating guns and weapon concepts. The game’s unique arsenal is one of its biggest selling points. There is undoubtedly a gun you will love, and want to build around if you’ve put any amount of time into the title. Falling in love with an exotic, even if it’s off-meta, and making it work for you is a great way to establish your identity as a Guardian.

However, when a weapon you love is terrible, it can feel really bad – especially when it’s been very good in the past. Of course, not everything can be meta all of the time. Still, it can be sad when something is surpassed by other options entirely.

One gun, in particular, is going through that right now in Destiny 2, and players are wondering if it could see a buff to bring it back to its previous prominence.

Eriana’s Vow should see a buff

Eriana’s Vow is a special ammo Hand Cannon that was introduced in the Shadowkeep launch Battle Pass. This was right when Champions were introduced in the game, and there were scant options available to stun the overcharged enemies.

However, for anything anti-barrier, Eriana’s was the way forward, which was great because it feels awesome to sue. However, more and more options have become available for stunning champions, either through abilities, mods, and weapons retroactively and Eriana’s Vow has since been left in the dust.

A Reddit thread titled “Isn‘t it kinda silly at this point that Erianas Vow is still this bad?” by user PopAd_27 has garnered over 700 upvotes. The commenter suggests, “Just let it one-tap barrier shields on GM”.

Guns like Arbitor can one-tap barrier shields, so it makes sense that Eriana’s should be able to too. One user said: “Yeah they have let this unique weapon totally languish. No reason not to buff it in PvE.”

Another said: “They’ve let Arbalest and especially Wish-Ender take over its niche. I love the pistol and I still take it out occasionally, but those times have become increasingly few and far between”

It would be great to see the fan-favorite get a buff because as of right now, it’s just outclassed by many other options.