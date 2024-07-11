Destiny 2’s world-first solo Witness was a marvel in mechanical skill

One of the most impressive PvE feats of all time has been achieved after a Destiny 2 player managed to complete the world’s first solo Witness run in Salvation’s Edge.

Destiny 2 is no stranger to incredible PvE accomplishments, with Guardians previously managing a solo flawless Vault of Glass nine years after the raid was released. Even so, this latest feat is one of the craziest yet, with a brutal raid boss beaten by a single man.

Sharing their accomplishment on X/Twitter, Bog On My Dog posted, “WORLDS FIRST SOLO WITNESS I SCREAMED LIKE A F**KING GIRL THANK YOU FOR THE GOLDY CHUNK BUNGIE SHOUTOUT ALL THE DOUBTERS LETS F**KING GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO”

The attached clip showcased the final 30 seconds of the encounter, with even this small segment featuring some seriously impressive mechanical skills that most players couldn’t even imagine.

From Bog On My Dog’s flawless aiming, swift loadout swaps, seamless ability rotations, navigation of boss mechanics, and even activating DPS perks in between all of that to maximize damage output, the sheer skill on display is truly spectacular.

Keep in mind that this small segment is only a tiny fraction of the entire grind that Bog On My Dog had to overcome. This particular encounter lasted around 20 minutes, but the solo Witness attempts from start to finish took place across 20 streams, totaling over 160 hours.

The absurdity of this achievement was not lost on the community, with one of the most liked replies expressing, “Absolute goat!!! super well deserved, one of the best in the game! so f**king stoked for you man!”

Another equally impressed Guardian responded, “This is before the mega buffs by the new artifact mods two, what a legend,” referring to the upcoming sniper buffs, which will make Still Hunt even stronger.

This is far from Bog On My Dog’s first remarkable solo PvE feat. He previously cleared 10 Raid bosses back to back without wiping and achieved the first solo Gatekeeper on Warlock without the use of bugs or exploits.

