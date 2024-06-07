Destiny 2 The Final Shape Salvation’s Edge raid: Disabled perks, Exotics & more

Destiny 2 The Final Shape Salvation’s Edge raid released on June 7, 2024, with a 48-hour Contest Mode. Here is a list of all perks and Exotics that are banned from use in the new raid.

Contest mode raids are the most prestigious activities in Destiny 2. The best fireteams across the world compete to figure out and clear every encounter within 24 hours, all with the aim of earning the prestigious title of World’s First. Other players also try to complete it within 48 hours to earn the special Contest mode emblem.

To make sure the race is competitive, Bungie prohibits players from using anything that will give raiders an unfair advantage. Contest mode raids are supposed to be difficult, and only meant for the most hardcore players. The Salvation’s Edge raid is also the Avenger’s Endgame of Destiny with the final confrontation against the Witness. Thus, it’s going to be challenging as Bungie will try to push Guardians to their limits.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything we know that will be banned from use in the brand-new Salvation’s Edge raid, so you know what can’t be used while Contest Mode is active.

Bungie Bungie has released a list of banned equipment ahead of Destiny 2 Salvation’s Edge raid.

All disabled equipment for Destiny 2 Salvation’s Edge raid

The disabled perks, Exotics, and fragments were announced in a TWID on June 6, 2024. Here is everything Bungie has confirmed will be banned in Salvation’s Edge’s Contest Mode:

Weapon Perks

Cascade Point – Final blows or sustained precision hits with another weapon increase this weapon’s rate of fire for a short duration.

– Final blows or sustained precision hits with another weapon increase this weapon’s rate of fire for a short duration. Magnificent Howl – The number of precision final blows before reloading affects the total rounds granted with increased range and damage. Precision final blows with Magnificent Howl active extend the effect for additional rounds.

– The number of precision final blows before reloading affects the total rounds granted with increased range and damage. Precision final blows with Magnificent Howl active extend the effect for additional rounds. Relentless Strikes – Landing three light-attack hits within an improved short time grants Sword ammo.

Exotics

Lucky Pants (Hunter Exotic) – When you ready a fully loaded Hand Cannon that deals Kinetic damage or a damage type that matches your equipped Super, each hit from that Hand Cannon increases the damage of the next shot for a short time against a target.

Aspects and Fragments

Facet of Command (Hunter Prismatic Fragment) – Freezing or suppressing a target reloads your equipped weapons and increases weapon stability, aim assist, and airborne effectiveness.

(Hunter Prismatic Fragment) – Freezing or suppressing a target reloads your equipped weapons and increases weapon stability, aim assist, and airborne effectiveness. Ascension (Hunter Prismatic Aspect) – While airborne, consume your class ability energy to summon your Arc Staff, propelling yourself upward and creating a burst of energy around you that amplifies allies and jolts targets.

Miscellaneous

Bounty progress disabled

Weapon level-up progress disabled

Most of the items disabled here are associated with exceptional damage output. Hunters with Lucky Pants Exotic can deal massive amounts of damage without having to use ammo, while Cascade Point is also a very powerful perk, especially on Edge Transit when combined with Bait and Switch. Meanwhile, both bounty and weapon level-up progress are disabled to reduce stress on servers.

Article continues after ad

However, these bans will be held only during the 48-hour Contest Mode. The Facet of Command fragment will be re-enabled on June 9, and the rest on June 11. However, you can still equip the weapons with the banned perks and the Exotics.

Article continues after ad

The problem is you won’t be able to trigger their effects. Finally, it is also important to clarify that this list can increase depending on what the community discovers before the raid launches. Rest assured, we will keep you updated if anything changes.

In the meantime, check out the guide on Destiny 2 The Final Shape Salvation’s Edge raid to learn about the release date, bosses, and more. If you want to learn about the current meta of Destiny 2, check out the best Linear Fusion Rifles, Snipers, and Rocket Launchers for PvP and PvE.