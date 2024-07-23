Bungie warns Destiny 2 players exploiting The Witness fight for solo challenge

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has warned players against exploiting their internet connection while attempting to solo the big bad raid boss, the Witness.

Part of The Final Shape was finally defeating the Witness. While we defeated them in the campaign, the raid, and finally, the 12-man Excision activity, nothing quite compares to when the most skilled Guardians were able to take the Witness down completely alone.

Since then, many have tried to follow in their footsteps, streaming and posting their own attempts online. One Guardian, in particular, has sparked a bit of discussion within the community, with the devs themselves coming forward to warn the player of their misdoing.

Article continues after ad

Destiny 2 streamer Leopard showcased a quirky technique they had discovered while attempting to solo the Witness. If you use a VPN to slow down your internet, you can break up to three of the Glyphs on the Witness, significantly shortening the time between DPS phases.

Article continues after ad

This is what is commonly known in the community as net limiting, and is actually against Bungie’s terms of service.

Hence, the devs took to the post to warn Leopard that this sort of behavior is punishable.

Article continues after ad

“Hey, all. Wanted to give fair warning. This breaks our ToS,” the devs explained. “We understand the desire to take on more challenging content solo, but manipulating network in an effort to gain any advantage in PvE or PvP can lead to restrictions or bans. We highly advise against doing this.”

Challenges like soloing the Witness still remain a tough objective, even for the most skillful of Guardians, and with Bungie cracking down on players, it remains a nigh insurmountable task.

Article continues after ad

One all-but insurmountable task Bungie overcame, however, was winning the community back over with the end of the Light and Dark saga. The Final Shape in Destiny 2 was a huge success for Bungie’s looter shooter. The ultimate culmination of story threads set out nearly a decade ago, the devs did a fantastic job tying everything together, and Guardians all over loved it.