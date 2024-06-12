Destiny 2’s The Witness is already being defeated by duo fireteams

The Witness, Destiny 2’s final raid boss from Salvation’s Edge has already been defeated by two-man fireteams, a challenge only the most skillful Destiny 2 players can achieve.

The raid for The Final Shape of Destiny 2 was arguably the hardest one ever released by Bungie. Through five grueling encounters, the raid was a huge shake-up from what Guardians are used to when it comes to this high-level content. Even more so when compared to how easy Root of Nightmares was.

Despite this, it’s tradition for Guardians from all over to run the raid with a fire team of less than six, with the lower number being better and more challenging.

Now the ultimate boss of Destiny 2, The Witness has been taken down by a fire team of just two Guardians. Gladd and Vendetta, two Destiny 2 veterans were able to take down the raid boss, showcasing it to the community who was left in awe of the achievement.

Even with a death from Vendetta at the end, the combination of Still Hunt and Celestial Nighthawk proved to be a ridiculous amount of damage, allowing the pair to take out the boss before its enrage cast.

This is a remarkable challenge that oftentimes involves utilizing several bugs or glitches to solve mechanics, just to get to that sweet sweet DPS phase. The DPS itself can become an issue too, since you need to make up damage for the missing Guardians not on your fire team.

This form of difficulty has always been something that Destiny 2 players have sought after, as low-man challenge runs are not uncommon among the more veteran players.

With the Witness defeated by just two Guardians, it begs the question of whether the encounter can be completed solo. While the raid itself was only recently released, Destiny 2 players are keen to keep theory-crafting new ways to solve and overcome the game’s greatest challenges.