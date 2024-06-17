Destiny 2’s player proves you can “solo” unsoloable mission – but there is a huge catch

Though many play Destiny 2 entirely solo, some activities have to be completed as a group. YouTuber Esoterickk has built a dedicated following by tearing that principle down, and his latest effort is one of the most impressive to date.

Destiny 2 is, at its most fundamental level, a game that’s supposed to be enjoyed with others. Raids and dungeons are designed to be played by six and three players respectively, though many are able to work through the latter solo.

The Final Shape expansion has brought with it the new mission Dual Destiny, an Exotic quest that rewards class items. Unfortunately, the mechanics require at least two Guardians to complete it successfully and some have expressed frustration at having to group up.

Article continues after ad

Unbelievably, Esoterickk has managed to complete the mission by himself. The only catch is that he did by playing on two accounts at the same time.

To prepare for his “solo” mission, the YouTuber sank considerable time into completing the main campaign and post-campaign missions to unlock Dual Destiny on a second character.

Article continues after ad

From there, he runs the mission by alternating between the two characters, controlling one with a mouse and keyboard and the other with a controller. Needless to say, there is a fair bit of downtime as he switches back and forth between Guardians, with the most impressive part of the run being his ability to balance both.

Article continues after ad

Anyone vaguely familiar with Esoterickk’s history will know that this isn’t a stark departure from the usual. He has previously soloed entire raids, as well as defeating Oryx on Hard Mode in the original Destiny’s version of King’s Fall.

Where he will go next is unclear, but with more content set to release across three episodes this year, there will be plenty more difficult challenges to overcome.