Destiny 2 update 3.3.1 patch notes: Festival of the Lost, The Corrupted changes

Festival of the Lost is returning for another year in Destiny 2 but before we get there, here’s an early look at some key changes Bungie plans on shipping with the October 12 update.

With the Festival of Lost fast approaching for its 2021 spin, Destiny 2 is gearing up for another sizable update. Patch 3.3.1 is set to be deployed on October 12 and alongside the Halloween makeover, a few key changes are also expected.

From bug fixes to balance updates and a handful of minor tweaks, the patch won’t dramatically change Destiny 2 by any means. Though there are still a number of significant adjustments to keep in mind.

Here’s an early look at everything coming in Destiny 2’s 3.3.1 patch.

Adept Nightfall weapon drops

The biggest change we know about for the upcoming patch has to do with Grandmaster Nightfalls. Up until now, Adept Nightfall weapons have been fairly consistent drops from Platinum Grandmaster runs. Moving forward though, they will be 100% guaranteed.

“Even on the hardest of weeks,” Guardians will receive an Adept reward if they can get through the Grandmaster-tier challenge, Bungie confirmed.

Although it won’t change how random perk rolls function, it does improve your odds of landing on an optimal build. Rather than crossing your fingers and hoping for a drop, Adepts are now guaranteed.

Changes to The Corrupted

The Corrupted strike is one particular area Bungie is focusing on for improvement in the next patch. From pesky enemies to frustrating modifies, expect to have a smoother run through this strike on your next go around.

Specifically, a bugged Phalax Champion has been removed altogether. Rather than just nerfing it, Bungie has opted to remove this foe entirely. “It will never see the light of day again,” the devs joked.

Moreover, Sedia’s Durance has been scaled back slightly, now only applying an extra 20% force to knockback effects, compared to the previous 40%.

Destiny 2 update 3.3.1 patch notes

Alongside these key changes, UI is also being fixed up a bit and various bug fixes are being implemented as well. While the full patch notes will arrive on October 12, here’s an early glimpse at what the meaty update has in store.

Grandmaster Nightfalls

Increased drop chance for an Adept Nightfall weapon from a Platinum Grandmaster Nightfall to 100%. While this will not guarantee perfect perk combinations on every drop, players may now expect to receive an Adept reward when overcoming the challenge of Grandmasters, even on the hardest of weeks.



The Corrupted

Reduced the knockback buff from the “Sedia’s Durance” activity modifier on Nightfall difficulty from +40% knockback to +20% knockback, which may help a few of you complete Grandmaster difficulty.

Removed an Unstoppable Phalanx Champion from the Ransack Ogre encounter. During the Ransack Ogre encounter, an Unstoppable Phalanx Champion would spawn in the Ascendant Plane when the Ogre boss reached 50% health. That Champion was easy to miss, and you couldn’t backtrack there to defeat it once you killed the Ogre. After this Champion ruined hundreds of Platinum completion attempts, we’ve snapped it out of existence. It’s gone. Dust. Destroyed. It will never see the light of day again. That’s what it deserves.

Fixed an issue that blocked completion of The Corrupted Nightfall scoring Triumph.

