Destiny 2 Beyond Light update 3.0.0.1: full patch notes - Dexerto

Bungie has officially preloaded in the Destiny 2 Beyond Light update 3.0.0.1, meaning there’ll be no more delays for the Year 4 expansion ⁠— here’s all the early patch notes ahead of the Destiny update’s release on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

The next era of Destiny is finally here ⁠— on Tuesday, the first Destiny 2 expansion of Year 4, Beyond Light, arrives in all its glory on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

It really is a new era too. Guardians will be able to travel to Europa for the first time, and return to the Cosmodrome, in a new war against the Darkness. Destiny is finally “vaulting” guns, unveiling a dark new ‘Stasis’ power, and much, much more.

Bungie is expected to reveal the full Destiny 2: Beyond Light patch notes during launch, but we’ve got them early for you too, starting with downtime details.

When is Destiny 2 update 3.0.0.1 coming?

Bungie has officially locked in Destiny 2 update 3.0.0.1 for Tuesday, November 10. Downtime is expected to begin 18 hours earlier. Here’s when downtime will begin:

7pm PST (Monday)

10pm EST (Monday)

3am GMT (Tuesday)

9am AEDT (Tuesday)

The Beyond Light patch is then expected to go live at 9am EST (6am PST, 2pm GMT, 4am AEDT). Players will be removed from activities at the start of downtime, and be able to log-in again as soon as the new Destiny 2 update goes live.

Beyond Light campaign

The expansion’s story is reintroducing The Exo Stranger from the original game, and will take us to Europa (see below). On the icy moon, we’ll battle Eramis, a Fallen Kell “intent on taking the Darkness” for themselves.

Guardians will also be reunited with Eris Morn and The Drifter, both of whom are called to Europa to investigate the Jovian moon. There, the Exo Stranger will reveal she comes from a timeline where the Darkness won, and we have to stop it.

We’ll leave the rest for you to find out as you play through the story ⁠— here’s the Beyond Light story trailer though, just to whet your appetite for adventure.

New destinations: Europa, Cosmodrome

Beyond Light is adding two destinations to Destiny 2. One, the Cosmodrome, will be quite familiar to plenty of Guardians; the Old Russia patrol zone was a big part of the franchise’s original title, and played a key role in much of its story.

The second, Europa, is tied into Beyond Light’s overarching storyline. It will be the main destination for the Year 4 expansion. The moon, which circles Jupiter, has been long-teased in Destiny, but this marks the first time Guardians can visit.

All players will be able to visit Europa, and the “new player experience” in the Cosmodrome. Story missions will be inaccessible, however, without Beyond Light.

If you’re looking to save yourself a bit of time, make sure you check out our Beyond Light pre-download guide; Bungie has enabled early expansion setup, meaning you can prime the update before Destiny 2’s upcoming downtime even begins.

Here’s the Destiny 2 Beyond Light update 3.0.0.1 patch notes, provided by Bungie.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light update 3.0.0 full patch notes

Weapons

Hand Cannons

Aggressive Increased RoF from 110 to 120. Broke out Aggressive Hand Cannons, allowing custom tuning of stats (e.g. damage falloff for 100 range in this subfamily now starts at 32m).

Adaptive and Precision Range stat now has more impact on minimum damage falloff range for both archetypes. Damage falloff for 100 range now starts at 25m, was 20m.

Precision Hand Cannon (180 RoF) magazine scaled up by 37 percent. Note: This also affects Exotics with that rate of fire.

Lightweight (folded in to Adaptive) Moved all Lightweight Hand Cannons (150 RoF) to the Adaptive subfamily (140 RoF). This includes Luna’s Howl and Not Forgotten. One Exotic Hand Cannon will retain 150 ROF. We aren’t going to leave it to speculation. It’s beautiful. It does solar damage. It makes enemies explode. It’s Sunshot.



Sniper Rifles

Adjusted how aim assist (AA) is affected by Sniper Rifle zoom level. Lower zoom scopes have less AA, higher zoom scopes have more, scopes with around 50 zoom are unchanged.

Lowest-zoom scopes have a large reduction in AA cone angle.

Highest-zoom scopes have a small increase.

Auto Rifles

Adaptive Damage per bullet reduced from 15.75 to 14.25. Note: Prior to Season of the Worthy, damage per bullet was 13.75.



Scout Rifles

Increased how much each point of the AA stat widens the AA cone.

At maximum, the AA cone is now 15 percent wider.

Rocket Launchers

Increased reserves by 1 or 2 rockets depending on Inventory stat.

Merciless

Increased inventory stat from 36 to 55 (this increases reserve ammo).

Mountaintop

Reduced splash damage by 33 percent, increased impact damage such that total damage is 5 percent lower than before.

Reduced projectile velocity multiplier from the Micro-Missile perk from 1.4 to 1.2. (i.e., now 20 percent faster than other breech Grenade Launchers instead of 40 percent).

Reduced in-air accuracy. Now has significant projectile error while in-air (around 7 degrees without the Icarus Grip mod, substantially less with).

Falling Guillotine

Reduced heavy attack damage by ~24 percent to bring in line with other Swords.

MIDA Multi-Tool and MIDA Mini-Tool

MIDA Mini-Tool Moved the “Mida Synergy” trait to the intrinsic, similar to how the (Baroque) version works Added the following perks: Hip-Fire Grip Kill Clip



Sturm and Drang

Drang Moved the “Together Forever” trait to the intrinsic, similar to how the (Baroque) version works Added the following perks: Accurized Rounds Moving Target



Ruinous Effigy

Transmutation Spheres Reduced the damage of the aerial melee attack by 25% Significantly reduced the damage of the drain effect on enemy combatants



Arbalest

No longer strikes shields multiple times, but its efficacy against shielded targets has been increased.

Jade Rabbit

Armor-Piercing Rounds swapped to High Caliber Rounds.

This fixes an issue that could prevent the exotic perk from triggering.

Traveler’s Chosen

Reduced muzzle flash intensity.

Point of the Stag

Increased Point of the Stag’s Max Power Level to 1310.

Perks

Outlaw

Increased reload stat bonus from +50 to +70.

Abilities

Hunter Dodge

Increased Hunter’s Dodge cooldown by a few seconds. (E.g. Tier 4, old cooldown: 22 sec. New cooldown: 26 sec.).

Eververse

Starting in Season of the Hunt, Bright Engrams will now contain all Eververse content from Season 1 to three Seasons prior to the current Season (excluding content from special events like Festival of the Lost, the Dawning, etc.). Here are some examples:

Season 12: Bright Engrams contain all content from Seasons 1 through 9.

Season 13: Bright Engrams contain all content from Seasons 1 through 10.

Crucible

Trials of Osiris

Trials of Osiris Power level requirement increased to 1210.

Added ADEPT weapons and weapon mods to Flawless chest rewards.

Maps

Added physics blockers to some out-of-bounds areas on: Altar of Flame. Exodus Blue. Cauldron.



Player Identity

Login screens now have a dark background.

Updated the full-screen menus to have a dark background style.

Player waypoints now display Season Rank, HUD waypoints.

Added toggle functionality to the character screen, allowing the player to make a choice between Light and Dark subclasses.

Character screen visuals updated depending on player choice between Light and Dark.

Character Creation

Changed selection from “Male” & “Female” to “Masculine” & “Feminine.”

Guardian head and hair models have been replaced with improved versions.

Several color swatches have been changed to better represent the applied color.

Player’s previous head selections are still used.

Misc.