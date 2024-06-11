Destiny 2 June 11 patch notes: Pale Heart changes, gameplay balancing, more

With the Salvation’s Edge Raid now released and completed by a handful of The Final Shape players, Destiny 2 is looking to change up the Pale Heart, as well as fix some minor issues that have been plaguing the game.

With this update, the aesthetic of The Pale Heart is changing (albeit with a caveat), and the overall gameplay experience is going to be smoothed out with fixes to certain weapons, game modes, and mechanics.

To learn more about everything that is changing, you can read the complete patch notes for Destiny 2‘s June 11 update right here.

Bungie

Destiny 2 June 11 patch notes

Activites

Crucible

Fixed an issue in Collision where capturing a zone while at full Super energy would slightly reduce Super energy.

The Pale Heart

The sky has now changed in the Pale Heart after the events of Salvation’s Edge being completed. Requires players to have completed the campaign to see the sky has changed.

Fixed an issue where the mote counter status UI would sometimes not appear with the mote collection encounter in The Impasse location.

Fixed an issue where certain elements of the Liminality strike would not load upon entering the first area of the Abscess.

Campaign

Fixed an issue in campaign Lost Sectors that would prevent combatants and objectives from spawning.

Fixed a crash that could occur during the final encounter in the Iconoclasm mission.

Fixed an issue where the art shown in Director dialogs when exiting The Final Shape campaign was not appearing correctly.

Onslaught

Fixed an issue where Turret upgrade costs were referencing Decoy upgrade costs.

Raids and Dungeons

Salvation’s Edge

Fixed an issue where the Salvation’s Edge Carries stat tracker did not properly increment.

Triumphs

Fixed an issue where Strand Triumphs added from previously shipped raids had missing strings.

UI/UX

Pathfinder

Fixed an issue where Grenade Ascension had an incorrect objective string.

Gameplay and Investment

General

Fixed an issue where the Risky Archery emote would cause players to become invisible.

Abilities

Fixed an issue where the Knock ‘Em Down Aspect was not increasing the number of projectiles fired by Blade Barrage.

Fixed an issue where the Bladefury Super was not granting Woven Mail to nearby allies in PvP with the Into The Fray Aspect equipped.

Fixed an issue where players weren’t granted the Prismatic subclass if they missed a required cinematic. We’re still investigating an issue where players do not unlock Prismatic if they play the Transmigration mission with a player who has already unlocked Prismatic.



Armor

Fixed an issue where players could bypass Lucky Pants cooldown by un-equipping and re-equipping the armor.

Fixed an issue with an incorrect description for the Arm’s Reach armor mod.

Weapons