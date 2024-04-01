Destiny 2 players fear next update will make rare scout rifle OP

Destiny 2 players think the Fang of Ir Yut scout rifle is becoming too overpowered, especially with update 7.3.6 set to introduce damage buffs.

As an exotic scout rifle, the Fang of Ir Yut isn’t exactly a common weapon in Destiny. Players can only pick it up as random loot in Crota’s End, after all. But the rifle’s rarity explains why players have grown concerned by its potential efficacy in PvP matches.

Over the weekend, content creator illPhysics addressed why some Destiny 2 players in Trials of Osiris may have felt as though they were “getting deleted” by Guardians wielding a Fang of Ir Yut scout rifle with Precision Instrument.

Article continues after ad

As IllPhysics’ findings show, anyone going against this setup at Resilience Tier 9 or under will face an opponent whose time-to-kill sits at 0.7 seconds.

Another Destiny 2 content creator, MattGoesBuck, demonstrated the unusually fast TTK in the following gameplay video:

The Fang of Ir Yut isn’t the only scout rifle that Destiny 2 players are side-eyeing, either. One person noted in response to MattGoesBuck’s tweet that the “Hung Jury with Box Breathing is slightly faster, and slightly farther.”

Article continues after ad

Notably, concerns about what such a quick TTK may mean for the PvP meta aren’t only centered on the here and now. Destiny 2 developers previously confirmed the 7.3.6 update arriving on April 9 will include a 2% base damage buff to all rapid-fire scout rifles like the Fang of Ir Yut.

Article continues after ad

Players won’t know how much of a difference the damage increase will make until the patch goes live. Still, it’s clear that some already expect the worst.