Destiny 2 is bringing back weapons that were so powerful they made sunsetting happen

Some of Destiny 2’s most infamous weapons are returning in the Into the Light update. Now, players will be able to recreate the most powerful loadout the game has ever seen.

As part of Destiny 2: Into the Light, a free update bringing a Hoard mode among other features, Bungie fully revealed the weapons that are coming back with it in a livestream yesterday. All of the guns making a comeback are from Destiny 2’s past and are among the most infamous ever.

The Recluse SMG and Mountaintop Grenade Launcher are returning with the update. Both guns were once part of Destiny 2’s best ever loadout. Around Season of Oppulance, the Mountaintop, Recluse, and Anarchy took over the game in a way never seen since. Thanks to Mountaintop’s excellent special damage, Anarchy’s damage over time, and the Recluse’s all-purpose nature, the loadout reigned supreme against the likes of Crown of Sorrow’s boss Gahlran – and far into the future.

Bungie Mountaintop used to be a beast in both PvE and PvP

It got so bad, that it forced Bungie to instill sunsetting into Beyond Light, making many previous weapons redundant. This ended up being one of the most unpopular moves in Destiny 2’s history, effectively making many player’s arsenals close to useless.

However, Bungie is opening Pandora’s box once again, by putting the guns in players’ hands again.

Of course, they are seeing some work to make sure they don’t take over the meta again. In the livestream, Bungie revealed that Recluse’s Master of Arms perk has been reigned in. On top of that, Mountaintop won’t be able to one-shot players in PvP.

In any case, it’s unlikely these guns would truly take over the meta in the same way they once did. The Destiny 2 sandbox has changed so immensely since then, as now we have a stronger build focus and a deep, deep arsenal of weapons for every occasion. Still, it will be fun to have our hands back on two of the most infamous weapons in Destiny 2’s history.

Destiny 2 In the Light is set to launch on April 9.