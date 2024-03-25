Best Destiny 2 The Prophet god roll for PvE & PvP

The Prophet has been added to the Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris loot pool, so we’ve figured out the god roll for this new Scout Rifle to help you dominate using it in both PvE and PvP.

Added to Trials’ loot pool on March 19, 2024, The Prophet is a new weapon that Destiny 2 players can farm. This powerful Scout Rifle has drawn the attention of the community thanks to its unique perk combinations and great stats.

We’ve put together the best god rolls possible for The Prophecy specifically designed to get the most out of it in both PvE and PvP. By using our recommended rolls you’ll be able to dominate whatever content you plan to take on.

Contents

Destiny 2 The Prophet PvE God Roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds Basic Trait 1: Keep Away

Keep Away Basic Trait 2: Precision Instrument

Precision Instrument Origin Trait: Alacrity

Alacrity Masterwork: Reload Speed

Though Aggressive Frame Scout Rifles aren’t in the best place right now, The Prophet is one of the strongest thanks to the impressive damage it deals. This is largely due to Precision Instrument, a perk that complements Scout Rifles extremely well as you can easily deal Precision damage to trigger it.

Something else that makes The Prophet better than the average Scout Rifle is Keep Away. This perk improves reload speed and damage range when keeping your distance, both stats that massively benefit this weapon. With Keep Away proceed The Prophet has a maximum damage falloff of well over 80 meters, making it perfect to pick off enemies from a safe distance in higher difficulty content.

Bungie The Prophet is a powerful Scout Rifle that deals great phenomenal Precision damage.

Destiny 2 The Prophet PvP God Roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds Basic Trait 1: Keep Away

Keep Away Basic Trait 2: Kill Clip

Kill Clip Origin Trait: Alacrity

Alacrity Masterwork: Reload Speed

The days of the Dead Man’s Tale meta have long since passed but The Prophet offers a good Legendary alternative that is still competitive even today. In PvP, a combination of Keep Away and Kill Clip works wonders with both perks having incredible synergy with one another.

When activated, Keep Away improves damage range and reload speed keeping the The Prophet feeling punchy and responsive. Meanwhile, the bump to reload speed lets you trigger Kill Clip faster than just about any other weapon and get a juicy damage boost in the process.

How to get The Prophet in Destiny 2

The Prophet can be obtained by completing Trials of Osiris matches or opening Trials Engrams. Once one has been obtained more The Prophet rolls can be focused at Saint-14 for x1 Trials Engram and 20,000 Glimmer each.

It’s also possible to obtain The Prophet (Adept), a rarer version of the Scout Rifle that can utilize additional weapon mods. This is received as a guaranteed drop from any 7-Win Passage when The Prophet is the featured Trials of Osiris weapon.

Best The Prophet alternative in Destiny 2

For a top slot Scout Rifle in PvE, Hung Jury SR4 outclasses The Prophet, offering superior damage and better overall versatility. As for PvP, The Prophet offers a strong choice on Crucible maps that favor long-range engagements alongside other meta Scout Rifles like Taraxippos.