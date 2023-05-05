Destiny 2 revamps older raids with triumph buffs

Destiny 2 is revamping five of its older raids by adding a series of triumphs that make farming exotics easier.

With Destiny 2 being six years old and borrowing content from the original that was released in 2014, it’s only natural that some of its older content has shown signs of aging.

One area to be affected by this is raids. Newer raids feature triumphs, challenges that players can complete to enhance their odds of getting exotic weapons in future runs.

These triumphs were well received by the community and now Bungie is giving some of its older content the same treatment.

Classic Destiny 2 raids given triumph buffs

As part of the Season 21 update for Destiny 2, Bungie is updating five old raids to include triumphs that will make farming certain exotic weapons easier.

The five raids targeted are Last Wish, Deepstone Crypt, Vow of the Disciple, Vault of Glass, and King’s Fall. The first three featured in past expansions whilst the last two are raids from the first Destiny game that were remastered.

It is unknown exactly how much each completed triumph increases the drop rate of exotics but they are weighted differently with some impacting it more than others.

Bungie

The triumphs being added to each raid are as follows:

Last Wish: One Thousand Voices exotic fusion rifle

Petra’s Run (+3)

The New Meta (+2)

Thunderstruck (+1)

Night Owl (+1)

Habitual Wisher (+1)

Coliseum Champion (+1)

Summoning Ritual (+1)

Strength of Memory (+1)

Keep Out (+1)

Forever Fight (+1)

Deepstone Crypt: Eyes of Tomorrow exotic rocket launcher

Survival of the Fittest (+3)

Control Group (+2)

Freezing Point (+1)

Red Rover (+1)

Copies of Copies (+1)

Of All Trades (+1)

The Core Four (+1)

Resource Contention (+1)

5 Seconds to Paradise (+1)

Short Circuit (+1)

Ready, Set, Go! (+1)

Vow of the Disciple: Collective Obligation exotic pulse rifle

Risen from the Deep (+3)

Master Difficult “Vow of the Disciple” (+2)

Together in the Deep (+1)

Swift Destruction (+1)

Base Information (+1)

Defenses Down (+1)

Looping Catalyst (+1)

On My Go (+1)

Handle With Care (+1)

Glyph to Glyph (+1)

Symmetrical Energy (+1)

Vault of Glass: Vex Mythoclast exotic fusion rifle

Flawless Vault of Glass (+3)

Master Glasser (+1)

Wait For It… (+1)

The Only Oracle For You (+1)

Out of Its Way (+1)

Rabid Relic (+1)

Eyes on Antheon (+1)

Dragon’s Den (+1)

Take Cover (+1)

Tempered Teleport (+1)

Strangers in Time (+1)

Emsemble’s Refrain (+1)

Kingsfall: Touch of Malice exotic scout rifle

Crux of the King (+3)

One True King (+1)

The Grass is Always Greener (+1)

Devious Thievery (+1)

Gaze Amaze (+1)

Under Construction (+1)

Hands Off (+1)

Overzealous (+1)

Brand Busters (+1)

Taking Turns (+1)

The Floor is Lava (+1)

Overwhelming Power (+1)

These aren’t the only game-changing updates coming in Season 21. Bungie has also confirmed that Titans are getting nerfed and the Season Pass is going to be more expensive.