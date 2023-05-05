Destiny 2 is raising Season Pass costs permanently starting with Season of the Deep

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has announced permanent price increases coming to the premium version of the Season Pass, starting in Season of the Deep.

Destiny 2 is nearing the end of its current story saga, with the release of The Final Shape signaling the close of the Light and Dark saga. The Final Shape will be the last major expansion of the saga, with minor seasonal patches introduced quarterly to keep Destiny 2 players engaged.

These seasonal patches, however, don’t come free, as most players will need to opt into the Season Pass to start engaging with the respective seasonal content. This generally comes in the form of a minor story arc, a new seasonal activity, and also new gear and loot to farm throughout the period.

Players have come to know about this pricing model, as it’s existed in the game since Season of the Forge back in the Forsaken expansion. As such, much of the player base is accustomed to the approximately $10 USD price tag for each season. Unfortunately, it appears that Bungie is placing a new price on the Season Pass starting with Season of the Deep.

Bungie Seasonal offerings always include brand-new armor and weapons for players to chase.

Destiny 2 to increase all Season Pass pricing with the next Season

Bungie has announced via a recent TWAB that the price of all Season Passes will be going up to 1200 Silver, up from the original 1000 Silver. This roughly translates to about $12 USD, resulting in about a $2 increase for anyone looking to partake in the Season.

Players can circumvent this price increase by purchasing or having purchased the Lightfall deluxe edition which has not seen its pricing change with this increase.

The Destiny developers have stated that they’re currently evaluating new approaches to post-launch content in the year of The Final Shape. This means there’s potential that seasons are done away with altogether. Unfortunately, we’ll just have to wait and see what Bungie has in mind when we reach the end.