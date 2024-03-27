Destiny 2’s best grenade launcher is coming to those too afraid to raid

The Into The Light update will see Forbearance reissued and made available to Destiny 2 players who don’t want to complete Raids for the first time.

Into The Light is bringing back several iconic Destiny 2 weapons including those that were the original trigger for Sunsetting, but it isn’t just old weapons that are getting reissued.

The update will also reissue two of the best Raid weapons in the game, the Succession sniper rifle from Deep Stone Crypt and Forbearance, an Arc grenade launcher that has dominated the PvE meta for years.

Forbearance will be available as a reward from Into The Light with players able to roll for the grenade launcher by spending Trophies of Bravery, a new currency earned in Onslaught.

Not only does this mean Forbearance will be available to those who are too afraid to raid, but also to free-to-play players who don’t own The Witch Queen DLC required to access Vow of the Disciple.

Unlike the original Raid-exclusive version, the new Forbearance won’t be craftable but will come with some new perks. Though the full list of new perks hasn’t been revealed yet, Bungie did confirm that it will now roll Disruption Break.

Forbearance has remained a household name for Add Clear ever since it was added largely thanks to its incredible god roll of Ambitious Assassin + Chain Reaction. With these perks featuring once again on the reissued version, casual players will finally be able to acquire the best grenade launcher in Destiny 2.