Destiny 2 Crux Convergence Public Event: How to trigger Heroic, full guide - Dexerto

With Beyond Light now available in Destiny 2, Europa has taken center stage and there’s an all-new Public Event for you to tackle; from each objective, to how to activate the secret Heroic modifier, here’s what you need to know.

No different from every other Destination in Destiny, Europa has launched in Destiny 2 with a fresh Public Event to get through. The snowy location brings new objectives to the mix, new abilities to experiment with, and of course, new challenges.

Completing Public Events is always a great way to earn some quick XP if you’re passing by. Though Heroic Public Events always come with a decent chance of obtaining higher tier loot. They’re almost always worth your time but triggering that Heroic modifier can be a pain if you don’t know what to look out for.

The standard Crux Convergence Public Event on Europa couldn’t be simpler. Though there’s a sneaky twist if you’re looking to ramp things up. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest public activity in Destiny 2.

How to complete the Crux Convergence Public Event on Europa

The new Public Event can only be found on Europa at the launch of Beyond Light. This one starts right away so be ready for a fight as soon as the flag disappears.

Three Fallen Brigs will drop into the location but they can’t be knocked out in the beginning. All three of these giant mechs come with invulnerable shields that need to be deactivated. In order to do this, you’ll notice a small Darkness pyramid ship nearby. Stand underneath this and you’ll progress the capture point. Once the bar is at 100% a single Brig will have its shield come down. From here, you can launch your attack and take one of the three giant enemies down. Repeat the process three times to deal with all of them and that’s the Public Event all wrapped up.

How to complete the Heroic Crux Convergence Public Event on Europa

If you want to make the most out of the new Public Event on Europa, activating the Heroic modifier couldn’t be simpler. Before you step foot underneath each of the three Darkness ships, look directly above them for a handful of tiny drones.