 Destiny 2 Crux Convergence Public Event: How to trigger Heroic, full guide - Dexerto
Destiny

Destiny 2 Crux Convergence Public Event: How to trigger Heroic, full guide

Published: 11/Nov/2020 3:06 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 3:48

by Brad Norton
Destiny 2 gameplay
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

With Beyond Light now available in Destiny 2, Europa has taken center stage and there’s an all-new Public Event for you to tackle; from each objective, to how to activate the secret Heroic modifier, here’s what you need to know.

No different from every other Destination in Destiny, Europa has launched in Destiny 2 with a fresh Public Event to get through. The snowy location brings new objectives to the mix, new abilities to experiment with, and of course, new challenges.

Completing Public Events is always a great way to earn some quick XP if you’re passing by. Though Heroic Public Events always come with a decent chance of obtaining higher tier loot. They’re almost always worth your time but triggering that Heroic modifier can be a pain if you don’t know what to look out for.

The standard Crux Convergence Public Event on Europa couldn’t be simpler. Though there’s a sneaky twist if you’re looking to ramp things up. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest public activity in Destiny 2.

How to complete the Crux Convergence Public Event on Europa

Destiny 2 gameplay
Bungie
Three giant Brigs drop into the area at the very beginning of the new Public Event.

The new Public Event can only be found on Europa at the launch of Beyond Light. This one starts right away so be ready for a fight as soon as the flag disappears.

  1. Three Fallen Brigs will drop into the location but they can’t be knocked out in the beginning. All three of these giant mechs come with invulnerable shields that need to be deactivated.
  2. In order to do this, you’ll notice a small Darkness pyramid ship nearby. Stand underneath this and you’ll progress the capture point. Once the bar is at 100% a single Brig will have its shield come down.
  3. From here, you can launch your attack and take one of the three giant enemies down.
  4. Repeat the process three times to deal with all of them and that’s the Public Event all wrapped up.

How to complete the Heroic Crux Convergence Public Event on Europa

Destiny 2 gameplay
Bungie
Triggering the Heroic variant will drop in one of the biggest enemies Destiny has seen in quite some time.

If you want to make the most out of the new Public Event on Europa, activating the Heroic modifier couldn’t be simpler. Before you step foot underneath each of the three Darkness ships, look directly above them for a handful of tiny drones.

  1. Three or four little drones will appear around each of the ships and all you need to do is gun them down before clearing the zones. They’re extremely weak, won’t fire back, and can be dealt with in a split second.
  2. You just need to clear them all out from the very first ship, since there’s no way of going back once you’ve made progress.
  3. With the drones handled on all three ships and the Brigs taken care of, one final enemy will spawn in.
  4. The Fallen Commodore is enormous with a considerable amount of health. Use your best weapons, fight alongside multiple allies, and you should be able to knock this foe down in no time.
Destiny

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Season Pass: Season of the Hunt, 100 Tiers, more

Published: 10/Nov/2020 23:25

by Brad Norton
Destiny 2 Beyond Light artwork
Bungie

Share

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Destiny 2’s latest major expansion has finally arrived and with the introduction of Beyond Light comes an all-new Season Pass as well. From the price to every item up for grabs, here’s what you need to know.

Season of the Hunt is the latest Season in Destiny 2 as we kick off Year 4 and the Beyond Light era. While you venture through no destinations, complete new objectives, and reach new power, one constant remains in place. No matter what you’re working on, you’ll always be ranking up your Season Pass.

Regardless of which version you bought, or even if you’re playing the free version of Destiny 2, there’s something for everyone to unlock. 100 unique tiers of content, in fact. From weapons to Upgrade Modules and exclusive loot, you won’t want to miss out.

With Beyond Light still fresh, here’s an early rundown on everything there is to know about the Season of the Hunt Season Pass.

How much does the Season of the Hunt Season Pass cost?

no time to explain featured image beyond light destiny 2
Bungie
Everything from an exclusive armor set to new Exotic weapons can be found in the Season Pass.

No different from previous Seasons, the latest slew of content comes with two tiers. There’s a free track for everyone to progress through along with a premium tier with additional rewards.

The premium side of things will run you $10, though there is an option to purchase Beyond Light with the Season Pass included for $50 in total.

What’s included in the new Season Pass?

Destiny 2 Beyond Light artwork
Bungie
If you want to make the most out of the current Season, you can claim over 100 items from the Season Pass alone.

As per usual, the Season Pass is littered with various resources, Engrams, and materials. Upgrade Modules are perhaps the most common, while plenty of Bright Dust and Eververse Engrams fill up additional tiers.

On the free side of the equation, unlocks aren’t guaranteed at each and every tier. Meanwhile, on the premium side, you can expect something new every time you reach a new rank. Specific rewards are much more valuable on the premium side as well. Legendary Shards, Exotic Engrams, and even exclusive gear are just a few of the items on offer.

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of any given Season Pass is the exclusive Exotics locked away. There are six Exotic items up for grabs in the Season of the Hunt Season Pass. Below is a full rundown on all of the, and the tiers you’ll find them at.

  • Exotic Shotgun: Duality – Unlocked at Tier 35 of the free track.
  • Exotic Ghost Shell: Digital Cortex – Unlocked at Tier 50 of the premium track.
  • Exotic Cipher – Unlocked at Tier 55 of the free track.
  • Exotic Sparrow: Firecrest – Unlocked at Tier 90 of the premium track.
  • Exotic Emote: Victory Pose – Unlocked at Tier 99 of the premium track.
  • Exotic Duality Ornament: Antiquity – Unlocked at Tier 100 of the premium track.

You can see a full rundown on every single item in the latest Season Pass below.

Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt Season Pass
Bungie
Tiers 1-10 of the Season Pass.
Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt Season Pass
Bungie
Tiers 11-20 of the Season Pass.
Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt Season Pass
Bungie
Tiers 21-30 of the Season Pass.
Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt Season Pass
Bungie
Tiers 31-40 of the Season Pass.
Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt Season Pass
Bungie
Tiers 41-50 of the Season Pass.
Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt Season Pass
Bungie
Tiers 51-60 of the Season Pass.
Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt Season Pass
Bungie
Tiers 61-70 of the Season Pass.
Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt Season Pass
Bungie
Tiers 71-80 of the Season Pass.
Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt Season Pass
Bungie
Tiers 81-90 of the Season Pass.
Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt Season Pass
Bungie
Tiers 91-100 of the Season Pass.

Season of the Hunt is the very first Season in the Beyond Light era, though we already know the end date. You won’t have forever to unlock this exclusive content as the latest Season comes to an end on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.