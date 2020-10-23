 Destiny 2 is making huge changes to guns ahead of Beyond Light - Dexerto
Logo
Destiny

Destiny 2 is making huge changes to guns ahead of Beyond Light

Published: 23/Oct/2020 7:49 Updated: 23/Oct/2020 7:53

by Brad Norton
Destiny 2 Beyond Light gameplay
Bungie

Share

Beyond Light

We’re just weeks away from the launch of Destiny 2’s Beyond Light expansion but before we get there, Bungie has revealed an assortment of key weapon changes on the horizon.

While Guardians around the world eagerly await the next big adventure in Destiny, there’s plenty to get caught up on. From new storyline teasers to fresh information on the upcoming raid, you’ve got a lot to be aware of before we reached Beyond Light on November 10.

Alongside incoming content, Destiny’s core gameplay will also be changing a great deal with the next major expansion. Tons of weapons are being modified in the game’s sandbox, meaning that they’ll function differently, deal adjusted damage, and even come with unique effects.

From Hand Cannons to Sniper Rifles and plenty more, there’s a good chance your favorite weapons will feel different in Beyond Light. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming changes.

Hand Cannon changes in Destiny 2 Beyond Light

Destiny 2 gameplay
Bungie
All three types of Hand Cannons will be changing in Beyond Light.

First and foremost, the three distinct types of Hand Cannons will be evolving in the Beyond Light update. The Aggressive frame will come boasting an improved rate of fire. The Adaptive and Precision frame comes with slightly less damage falloff from afar and a 37 percent larger magazine size. 

Lastly, the Lightweight frame – to be labeled as ‘Adaptive’ moving forward – will have a slight reduction to its rate of fire. This pertains to Luna’s Howl, Not Forgotten, though Sunshot is being excluded.

The latter of the bunch may seem severe, though Bungie assured the rate of fire changes are for good reason. “Lightweight Hand Cannons represent the majority of Hand Cannon usage in the Crucible,” they revealed. As a result, this led to a faster time to kill than any other frame. This should be balanced out in Beyond Light with a slower fire rate.

Sniper Rifle changes in Destiny 2 Beyond Light

Destiny 2 sniping gameplay
Bungie
Snipers may find it a little more difficult to aim in the near future.

Next up is a more unique change to Sniper Rifles. Aim assist is what Bungie targeted for the next major patch. Moving forward, it’ll now be different depending on your scope. For Snipers with lower zoom scopes, you’ll have less aim assist. For those with higher zoom scope, you’ll have more aim assist. 

“We want Sniper Rifles to feel powerful,” Bungie reassured. However, this comes with a tradeoff. The developers no longer want snipers to be “so easy to use that they dominate.”

Auto Rifle and Scout Rifle changes in Destiny 2 Beyond Light

Destiny 2 Auto Rifle gameplay
Bungie
Expect minor tweaks to both Auto and Scout Rifles in Beyond Light.

The most notable Auto Rifle change coming with Beyond Light is merely an attempt to scale back. With Season of the Worthy, Adaptive frame rifles were buffed, but that’ll soon be adjusted once again. Overall damage will be reduced from 15.75 to 14.25 damage per bullet. 

Regarding Scouts, the weapons themselves won’t be buffed per se. Though Bungie aims to make them “a little easier to use.” Similar to the Sniper changes, Scouts will benefit from improved aim assist moving forward.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light gameplay
Bungie
You’ll need to be on top of all these weapon changes to take down Beyond Light’s biggest threats.

Rocket Launcher fiends will also be happy to know that your reserve ammo will be increasing by one or two explosives depending on the particular weapon. Beyond that, Bungie provided a full list of specific perks that will be changing alongside the weapon frame adjustments. 

A ton of Exotics and Legendary weapons are also being overhauled in unique ways with the next expansion. It’s clear Bungie is eager to hit the reset button and create an entirely new state of balance in Destiny 2.

You can read up on the full list of changes below.

All Destiny 2 gun changes coming in Beyond Light update

Hand Cannons

Aggressive 

  • Increased RoF from 110 to 120.
  • Broke out Aggressive Hand Cannons, allowing custom tuning of stats (e.g. damage falloff for 100 range in this subfamily now starts at 32m).

Adaptive and Precision 

  • Range stat now has more impact on minimum damage falloff range for both archetypes.
  • Damage falloff for 100 range now starts at 25m, was 20m.
  • Precision Hand Cannon
  • (180 RoF) magazine scaled up by 37 percent.
  • Note: This also affects Exotics with that rate of fire.

Lightweight (folded in to Adaptive) 

  • Moved all Lightweight Hand Cannons (150 RoF) to the Adaptive subfamily (140 RoF).
  • This includes Luna’s Howl and Not Forgotten.
  • One Exotic Hand Cannon will retain 150 ROF.
  • We aren’t going to leave it to speculation.
  • It’s beautiful.
  • It does solar damage.
  • It makes enemies explode.
  • It’s Sunshot.

Sniper Rifles

  • Adjusted how aim assist (AA) is affected by Sniper Rifle zoom level. Lower zoom scopes have less AA, higher zoom scopes have more, scopes with around 50 zoom are unchanged.
  • Lowest-zoom scopes have a large reduction in AA cone angle.
  • Highest-zoom scopes have a small increase.

Auto Rifles

Adaptive

  • Damage per bullet reduced from 15.75 to 14.25.
  • Note: Prior to Season of the Worthy, damage per bullet was 13.75.

Scout Rifles

  • Increased how much each point of the AA stat widens the AA cone.
  • At maximum, the AA cone is now 15 percent wider.

Rocket Launchers

  • Increased reserves by 1 or 2 rockets depending on Inventory stat.

General

Perks

  • Outlaw
    • The reload speed increase felt insufficient with certain subfamilies and combinations of rolls (e.g. Aggressive Hand Cannons).
    • Increased reload stat bonus from +50 to +70.
  • Merciless
    • Increased inventory stat from 36 to 55 (this increases reserve ammo).

Mountaintop

  • We’ve had a ton of feedback that Mountaintop feels a bit over the top in Crucible modes. This Pinnacle weapon has had ample time to shine, so we’re taking it down a notch.
  • Specific pain points:
    • A one-shot body shot with infinite range.
    • Quick and easy cleanup of wounded Guardians, even around corners.
    • Deals high splash damage, rewarding players for inaccuracy.
    • Perfect in-air accuracy allows airborne Guardians to rain down death, and there’s not much grounded Guardians can do to respond.
    • Here are the changes intended to address those points:
    • Reduced splash damage by 33 percent, increased impact damage such that total damage is 5 percent lower than before.
    • Reduced projectile velocity multiplier from the Micro-Missile perk from 1.4 to 1.2. (i.e., now 20 percent faster than other breech Grenade Launchers instead of 40 percent).
    • Reduced in-air accuracy. Now has significant projectile error while in-air (around 7 degrees without the Icarus Grip mod, substantially less with).

Falling Guillotine

  • Reduced heavy attack damage by ~24 percent to bring in line with other Swords.
  • Note: Falling Guillotine will continue to be slightly above average, just not to the extent that it is now.

MIDA Multi-Tool and MIDA Mini-Tool

  • MIDA Mini-Tool
    • Moved the “Mida Synergy” trait to the intrinsic, similar to how the (Baroque) version works
    • Added the following perks:
      • Hip-Fire Grip
      • Kill Clip
  • NOTE: There is an issue with the masterwork on this weapon that prevents it from being upgraded. This will be fixed in a later update.
  • NOTE: The Gunsmith will begin selling a version of this weapon on November 10 with no infusion cap.

Sturm and Drang

  • Drang
    • Moved the “Together Forever” trait to the intrinsic, similar to how the (Baroque) version works
    • Added the following perks:
      • Accurized Rounds
      • Moving Target
  • NOTE: There is an issue with the masterwork on this weapon that prevents it from being upgraded. This will be fixed in a later update.
  • NOTE: The Gunsmith will begin selling a version of this weapon on November 10 with no infusion cap.

Ruinous Effigy

  • Transmutation Spheres
    • Reduced the damage of the aerial melee attack by 25%
    • Significantly reduced the damage of the drain effect on enemy combatants

Arbalest

  • No longer strikes shields multiple times, but its efficacy against shielded targets has been increased.

Jade Rabbit

  • Armor Piercing Rounds swapped to High Caliber Rounds.
  • This fixes an issue that could prevent the exotic perk from triggering.
Destiny

Destiny 2 Beyond Light trailer: New characters & story revealed

Published: 20/Oct/2020 16:54 Updated: 20/Oct/2020 16:59

by Andrew Highton
Three characters look at in the screen in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Bungie

Share

Destiny 2: Forsaken

The latest expansion pack for Destiny 2 – Beyond Light – has finally received a brand new trailer that reveals the DLC’s story. It also features information about the characters associated with the content, ahead of its impending November release.

Bungie’s highly-successful Destiny 2 is set to receive a new expansion pack in its fourth year since release. Their new expansion is content which Bungie themselves have described as “the beginning of a new era of Destiny 2”.

It’s the latest DLC after 2019’s Shadowkeep. Despite the fact that Destiny 2 has been out for so long, this intention by Bungie perhaps suggests that we won’t be seeing Destiny 3 anytime soon. This new era could herald another few years of Destiny 2 post-launch content.

Eramis addressing a crowd in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Bungie
Eramis now feels this is her time.

Beyond Light release date and details

The Beyond Light expansion pack is all set to be released on November 10 across multiple platforms.

The trailer shows off some familiar faces:

  • Eramis – The deadly Kell of Darkness seeks to restore the glory of her people. To exact revenge on the Traveler for abandoning them. To forge Eliksni culture anew, free from the weight of its past. Now imbued with the power of Stasis, she has found the ultimate tool to achieve her aims.
  • Variks – After helping Uldren Sov escape the Prison of Elders, Variks has only recently emerged from hiding. An uneasy ally in the fight against Eramis, he is a shrewd opportunist who wants to do good, even if choices are always suspect.
  • The Exo Stranger – The mysterious Exo has not been seen since the fall of the Black Garden. With exceptional insight into the future, she has made Europa her home. Her experience will guide Guardians’ understanding of the power of Stasis.

The future of Destiny 2

Bungie have commented on the future of Destiny by saying: ”

The stars have aligned, and the next generation of console gameplay begins in the launch window for Beyond Light. As we continue to improve Destiny 2, we’re taking the opportunity to optimize the experience you’ll have on this new hardware.
The next generation optimized version of Destiny 2 will launch on December 8. While things like faster load times and cross-generation play will be available on November 10, we’re taking some more time on the following enhancements to ensure a smooth experience when playing Destiny 2 on your new devices.”

Bungie has clearly planned ahead for the future of Destiny 2 and Destiny as a whole.