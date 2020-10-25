PlayStation leak reveals return to Old Tower in Destiny 2: Beyond Light - Dexerto

Destiny 2 might be gearing up for a return to the Old Tower in the upcoming Beyond Light expansion after leaked PlayStation artwork hinted at Guardians making their way back to the fan-favorite hub.

The Tower was featured as the main social hub in the first Destiny title, where players could interact with each other, purchase any supplies, and complete their quests.

After it was attacked by the Red Legion at the start of the Destiny 2 campaign, the remaining guardians were forced to move to The Farm, before later moving to a new Tower, but new Beyond Light leaks have now finally hinted at a return to the original Vanguard headquarters.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light to return to Old Tower

While the Last City’s tower was destroyed in the attack, it seems as if it might be rebuilt for the franchise’s next major expansion, with artwork appearing to highlight the old tower in its former glory.

The leak was shared by Destiny data miner u/Felwinter_123, on October 24, who revealed they had found new images within the PlayStation Store’s HTML code.

These images, which were designed to fit the PlayStation app’s artwork, featured three guardians looking on at the old Tower, which was standing tall above the Last City once again.

Healed traveler in Destiny 2: Beyond Light?

With The Traveler, a large vessel that hovers above the Last City and allows humans to travel between worlds, also being featured in the picture, many fans began to speculate that it could also be healed for the upcoming expansion.

Read More: Destiny 2 is making huge changes to guns ahead of Beyond Light

The Traveler has been left in a damaged state after it finally managed to defeat Ghaul, along with help from the Guardians, and liberate the Last City but that could soon change, if these new images are anything to go by.

After the leaks surfaced, PlayStation has since updated the official Destiny artwork with these images, suggesting that it is no longer a rumored change.

However, it is still worth noting that while the changes are suggested in the artwork, whether or not we will return to the original Tower remains unclear and Bungie can still change elements of Beyond Light before its release.

For now, Destiny fans will just have to wait until the arrival of the expansion on November 10 to find out for sure.