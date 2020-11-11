 Destiny 2 Beyond Light: Fastest way to hit level 1200 soft cap revealed
Destiny 2 Beyond Light: Fastest way to hit level 1200 soft cap revealed

Published: 11/Nov/2020 12:24

by Andrew Highton
Destiny 2 loyalists are always desperate to try and hit the increased soft and hard caps when a new expansion comes out. A new method has been discovered that allows players to quickly level up in Beyond Light too, allowing players to hit the 1200 soft cap in no time. 

In the same way that there’s a competition to be the first team to beat a new raid, reaching the power cap threshold is also something to strive for. Bungie‘s newest expansion, Beyond Light, has not only brought lots of fresh content, it has also increased the power caps.

The soft and hard caps are bigger, and a way to hit the soft cap, extremely fast, has been discovered by a YouTuber. As with previous Destiny timesaving methods and other such workarounds, Bungie may patch this sooner rather than later.

Being a high level will help for a potential showdown with Eramis.

Fastest Destiny 2 Beyond Light soft cap method

This trick was found by YouTuber Aztecross, who discovered that there’s a bonus given by one boss that can be repeated multiple times to level up.

Beyond Light’s content features new missions, areas, and of course – Lost Sectors. However, it seems that one of these Lost Sectors, in particular, can reap great rewards. The Lost Sector is entitled ‘Widow’s Walk’ and can be in the EDZ. If you make your way over the left side of the Trosland Spawn, you will locate Widow’s Walk.

Inside this Lost Sector, you will eventually come to a boss that you need to slay. The boss will then drop a legendary weapon every time you beat it. Furthermore, whenever you do acquire one of the new legendary items, it will always scale 10 levels above whatever your current level is. Naturally, it becomes easy to see why this would be an instant win for you.

How to repeat it

The good news is that you can do this as many times as you like, for the time being at least. If you want to keep replaying Widow’s Walk to keep earning this bizarre, scaled legendary gear, then simply leave the area, and return to it immediately.

The boss will be back, and so will the boss’s propensity to drop more quick boosts for you. Given that you need to be a certain level in points of the campaign, this will ensure that people can essentially enjoy it uninterrupted.

The full video gives great instructions and detail on how you can go about doing this yourself.

Hopefully, this fastest way to hit the 1200 soft cap in Destiny 2 Beyond Light will be around for a while longer, but nothing is guaranteed with exploits.

How to unlock Duality in Destiny 2 Beyond Light: Exotic shotgun guide

Published: 11/Nov/2020 7:06

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Destiny 2: Beyond Light has introduced many new bits and pieces, including a new Exotic shotgun named Duality, but if you want to unlock it, you’ll need to know how and why.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is the third major expansion added to the game, and it has been a revolution in many ways. It’s brought about a wealth of new content, including places, quests, gear, and of course, weapons.

However, an Exotic shotgun named Duality has been drawing lots of attention, and for a good reason. It looks fantastic and packs a punch. But there’s a small catch. It’s not available to everyone, at least not immediately, although it can be too.

If you want to know how to unlock it and why you should, we’ve got you covered.

Like most Exotic weapons, Duality looks great and is extremely powerful.

How to get the Duality Exotic Shotgun

Destiny 2: Beyond Light has many things that can be unlocked, and some of them are harder than others. Fortunately, unlocking the Duality Exotic shotgun is a piece of cake.

First of all, you can purchase the premium battle pass and unlock it immediately. You’ll also get the Wild Hunt armor set and a 20 percent experience boost.

If you’d rather not spend a dime, you can unlock it via the standard battle pass. However, you’ll have to grind it out until you hit Rank 35, which can take a bit of time. Still, it should be pretty straightforward.

Duality is a part of the both the premium and standard battle pass.

Duality perks

The Duality Exotic shotgun comes equipped with incredible two perks. The first one is called ‘Compression Chamber’, and the second one is called ‘On Black Wings.’ Here’s a quick summary of them both:

  • Compression Chamber lets you alternate how the shotgun shoots. If you’re hip firing, it will shoot pellets in a spread. However, if you’re aiming down the sights, it will fire a slug instead.
  • On Black Wings boosts a player’s precision damage and reload speed when they kill an enemy with pellets. Then, if you land a precision hit with a slug, it will make the buff last longer.

The perks go hand in hand. Players can use them in unison to keep the buff to precision damage and reload speed active at all times. Duality already dishes out a substantial amount of base damage, but the constant buff makes it even better.

The Duality Exotic shotgun’s perks make it incredibly strong.

How to unlock the Duality catalyst

Destiny 2 veterans will already know that catalysts can be used to upgrade Exotic weapons. Duality is no different. However, if you want to do it, you’ll need to know how. Here’s a quick summary.

  • First, visit Banshee at the Tower.
  • Then, you’ll need to earn 300 points from Gambit and Crucible wins or by completing Nightfall Ordeal at legendary difficulty and higher.
  • Finally, you’ll need to defeat 50 Guardians using the weapon, and 100 enemies with the slug shot explicitly.
To unlock the catalyst for Duality, you’ll need to kill a bunch of enemies.

And with that, you’ll know everything you’ll need to unlock the Duality Exotic shotgun and how to upgrade it. But perhaps most importantly, understanding the perks will help you realize what makes it so good.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light has only just begun, but it’s already proven to be a smash-hit among fans and critics alike.

If you’re interested in learning more about the game,  we’ve got an awesome Europa map guide, a wrap of the Crux Convergence Public Event, and how to unlock another Exotic weapon.