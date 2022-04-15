Destiny 2 April 19 update early patch notes: Weapon Crafting changes, Raid bugs, more

The next big Destiny 2 update is locked in for April 19 and we’ve already got an early look at some key changes and major bug fixes set to be rolled out. Here’s a full rundown on the patch notes.

With Guardians now settling into a rhythm weeks after the Witch Queen content drop, Bungie has announced an upcoming patch looking to make the weekly grind a little smoother.

Launching on Tuesday, April 19, the next Destiny 2 update comes boasting a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, along with some minor gameplay tweaks.

While we’re still a few days out yet, we’ve already got a good idea of what’s to come. So here’s a full breakdown of everything we know about the Destiny 2 April 19 patch.

Vow of the Disciple fixes

Early patch notes revealed the April 19 Destiny 2 update is focusing heavily on key bug fixes. Namely, newer activities like the Wellspring, revamped Trials of Osiris, and the Vow of the Disciple Raid have all been looked at to some degree.

When it comes to the latest Raid, Rhulk has been a tad finicky since his arrival. While he’s often more than happy to ‘yeet’ Guardians to their doom, the intimidating foe can sometimes get stuck in place.

The April 19 patch looks to address that issue, ensuring Rhulk “transitions back to his initial phase properly” each time around.

Moreover, the Caretaker’s health display should be far more accurate for all players moving forward.

New Weapon Crafting consumable

Also included in the next Destiny 2 update is a unique consumable item. With Weapon Crafting systems finally live, Bungie ls looking to make the process that little bit easier moving forward.

A new consumable available through the Relic Conduit will soon allow for easy viewing of Element counts.

Once acquired, the item can be discarded and bought back any number of times, so you’ll never have to worry about running out.

Early Destiny 2 April 19 patch notes

While full patch notes are yet to be revealed, Bungie provided an early preview in the latest TWAB blog post.

We’ll be sure to update you here with the final notes, but for now, below is a full look at the early Destiny 2 patch notes:

THE WELLSPRING: ATTACK:

Fixed an issue that could cause teams to incorrectly wipe during a Master Wellspring when an objective is completed with only a few seconds left on the timer.

Added a failsafe so that carriable objects in both the ritual and boss phases of a Wellspring won’t spawn out of bounds.

ALTAR OF REFLECTION:

Fixed an issue where players could not complete the Evidence Board Quest Report: ALTAR-REFLECT due to Altar of Reflection not showing up properly. More like Altar of Re-Appearance.



VOW OF THE DISCIPLE RAID:

Fixed an issue where Rhulk would suddenly become shy and no longer transition back to his initial phase properly, effectively blocking progress.

Fixed an issue where the Caretaker’s dynamic health threshold UI would not consistently display for all players.

TRIALS OF OSIRIS:

Fixed an issue where players were not receiving the expected rewards on post-Flawless wins.

TEXT CHAT:

Virtual keyboard support is now available for console text chat.

Improvements have been made to make text chat messages more legible. Added a System Message text field that is italicized to display system text. Local chat now has an orange tint to it for differentiation, no longer the white color. Clearer chat color distinction for in-game colorblind settings.



WEAPON CRAFTING:

Added a consumable item that allows viewing of Element counts. This can be acquired through the Relic Conduit. It is nota limited item, you can discard and reacquire it anytime.



ARTIFACT:

Players with all 25 artifact mods unlocked can still reset the artifact for no additional Glimmer cost. Once all 25 artifact mods are unlocked, resets from that point on are free.

ABILITIES:

Fixed an issue where Devour would sometimes grant less buff time if multiple targets were killed in quick succession.

Added aim assist targeting to enemy Axion Bolt secondary projectiles to help players hit bolts that are chasing both themselves and fellow allies.

The upcoming patch will also tackle notable stability issues and crash fixes, Xûr’s wonky stats for his wares, and Rahool’s Destination Materials for sale will resume rotating at reset.