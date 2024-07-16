Bungie rolled out Destiny 2’s 8.0.0.7 update on July 16, with patch notes outlining Raid and Dungeon fixes, Shieldcrush perk tweaks, and some exotic armor adjustments.

Destiny players already had reason to look forward to July 16, considering it marks the start of Act 2 of Destiny 2: Echoes. Bungie rolled out the 8.0.0.7 patch on the same day, tackling multiple bugs and a myriad of issues related to gear items and activities.

One adjustment ensures Grapple Punch no longer receives full bonuses from either half of the Shieldcrush Artifact Perk.

Meanwhile, the update’s armor-specific tweaks address troubles plaguing the Precious Scars and Osmiomancy Gloves exotics.

In addition, soft-locking errors impacting the Salvation’s Edge Raid and underwater bugs for Ghosts of the Deep were also tackled in the July 16 update.

The release notes for Destiny 2’s July 16 patch read as follows (via Bungie.net):

Activities

Vanguard Ops

Liminality

Fixed an issue where the initial dialog may not trigger correctly.

Crucible

Fixed the respawn timer option not setting correctly in Crucible Private Match.

Raid and Dungeons

Fixed an issue with endgame timers being too short.

Ghosts of the Deep

Fixed an issue that prevented players from seeing their buffs and debuffs while underwater.

Salvation’s Edge

Fixed an issue where the Witness’s health could be emptied as Final Stand ended, leading to a softlock.

Fixed an issue that prevented enemies from despawning after the Witness’s defeat.

Fixed an issue preventing players from claiming the Monolithic Memento from the vendor at the end of Salvation’s Edge, after successfully meeting the unlock requirements.

Exotic Mission Rotator

Fixed an issue where Avalon and Starcrossed were not including the weekly activity challenge for rotator mission completions.

UI and UX

Fireteam Finder

Fixed an issue where last season’s Grandmaster Nightfalls appeared as listing options, and if selected, players might launch into the incorrect Nightfall.

Gameplay and Investment

Pathfinder

Fixed an issue where the Urban Parkour Pathfinder objective was not being updated when completed in Lost City Outskirts.

Fixed an issue with the map location for the Blighted Clash Pathfinder objective on The Pale Heart.

Fixed an issue where the Resonant Synergy Pathfinder objective didn’t work with the Prismatic subclasses.

Fixed an issue where a non-PvP option wasn’t available on one of the Rituals Pathfinder options.

Changed the node that required 150 Cabal kills so that it takes all combatants into consideration. Cabal kills grant additional progress.

Gameplay

Shieldcrush (Artifact Perk)

Fixed an issue where Grapple Punch was gaining full bonuses from either half of the Artifact perk. While Radiant or Amplified, Grapple Punch will gain a 12% bonus. While Radiant or Amplified, if Woven Mail, Frost Armor, or a Void Overshield are active, Grapple Punch will gain another stacking 12% bonus. This results in a net 25% bonus.



Winter’s Shroud

Fixed an issue where it was providing a damage resist in PvP.

Thundercrash

Fixed a crash that could occur if players casted Thundercrash while holding the Unbreakable shield.

Armor

Precious Scars

Fixed an issue where the Sol Invictus and Offensive Bulwark Aspects would block Kintsugi from properly working.

Osmiomancy Gloves

Fixed an issue where grenade regeneration would work with grenades other than Coldsnaps. This fix does not affect Spirit of Osmiomancy.



Weapons

Fixed an issue where the Enhanced Eddy Current perk was being applied twice.

Fixed an issue where keys from the raid used in Excision could provide a weapon whose pattern is already unlocked. Now it will drop a Salvation’s Edge raid Deepsight weapon that always provides pattern progress until all patterns for Salvation’s Edge are unlocked.

Fixed a rare issue where the Guardian Games weapons Taraxippos and The Title could errantly cause crashes when weapon leveling Enhanced or crafted weapons.

Reduced the muzzle flash visual effects of The Riposte Auto Rifle.

Rewards

Fixed an issue blocking the acquisition of the Lightfall Exotic armor reward for Legendary campaign completion.

Fixed an issue where the Ignited Light Triumph was not tracking encounter challenges.

Fixed an issue where Dread combatants and Tormentors were not providing the intended amount of XP and Glimmer upon death.

Platforms and Systems

Fixed an issue that could cause thermal errors on Xbox platforms when near Prismatic wells.

Destiny 2’s 8.0.0.7 patch launched across all platforms on July 16.