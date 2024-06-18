Destiny 2 June 18 patch notes: Prismatic subclass bug fix and more

Bungie has released patch notes for Destiny 2 8.0.0.4. This June 18 update boasts several bug fixes for The Final Shape campaign that significantly improve the player experience.

Destiny 2’s June 18 patch addresses a wide range of issues impacting The Final Shape expansion and the wider experience.

Most notably, certain circumstances that prevented D2 players from receiving their Prismatic subclass have been fixed. As such, thanks to the patch, users previously affected by these particular bugs will get the subclass after returning to The Pale Heart.

Various issues related to armor and weapons have also been ironed out in 8.0.0.4. Plus, those who encountered crashing errors when trying to pick up items like Mote of Light on a full Consumables inventory should find their problems resolved, too.

Bungie

The full patch notes for Destiny 2 8.0.0.4 read as follows (via Bungie).

Activities

Campaign

The Final Shape Campaign: Exegesis Fixed issues stopping players from getting their Prismatic subclass in the following circumstances: Being in a fireteam where at least one player already had the subclass. Playing on a second character of the same class after getting Prismatic on the first character of that class on the same account. Joining another player AFTER the subclass part of the mission, then got kicked to orbit during the cinematics. Affected players will get the Prismatic subclass and all missing unlocks the next time they visit The Pale Heart.

The Final Shape Campaign: Transmigration Fixed an issue in the Empower Font step where the activity would become soft locked if a player immediately defeated the Eaters of Light and Dark before they stood up.



Gameplay and Investment

Armor

Fixed an issue preventing Hazardous Propulsion’s Enhanced Rockets buff from applying to rocket damage when some lower-strength weapon damage buffs, such as Radiant, were active.

Hazardous Propulsion will only override Radiant and other similar bonuses when the stack count is high enough to exceed Radiant’s damage bonus. It will also not override in cases where it does not apply (g., non-rockets).

Weapons

Fixed an issue where players would hit a Weasel error code when reshaping their Exotic class Glaives from The Witch Queen release.

Fixed an issue where the Vow of the Disciple Adept weapons did not cost Spoils of Conquest to perform weapon enhancement.

Fixed an issue where Seasonal weapons from the Lightfall year required Lightfall to be craftable. Players still need the pattern unlocked to craft these items.

Fixed an issue where the Tusk of the Boar Grenade Launcher and the Multimach CCX Submachine Gun wouldn’t enhance properly. These weapons will now enhance correctly, and those previously enhanced should be updated to work as expected.



Accessories

Fixed an issue causing the Lore tab for the Nacre ship to not display properly “How thoughtful, you waited for a visit from me until the very end. Let’s chat, shall we…”



Platforms and Systems

Fixed an issue that would cause audio output to be silent on the PC when using spatial sound formats, including Windows Sonic for Headphones.

Fixed an issue that would cause audio output to be silent on the PS5 when emulating the PS4 executable with 3D Audio for Headphones enabled.

General