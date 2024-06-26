Destiny 2 patch fixes key complaint with Pathfinder system

The latest patch for Destiny 2 has deployed various fixes to problem areas of the game, including the Pathfinder system.

Added in The Final Shape, two versions of the feature – one exclusive to the Pale Heart and another as a replacement for Ritual Bounties – exist. The former has been welcomed as a complementary progression system while the other has attracted criticism for several reasons.

Primarily, players have taken issue with individual nodes switching between PvE and PvP activities, instead of granting the freedom to play whichever content they wish.

With Update 8.0.0.5, that inconvenience should cease to be. Per Bungie’s official patch notes: “Replaced Ritual Pathfinder Gambit nodes with a general node on some cards. There should now always be a path that can be completed through PvE-only or PvP-only.”

Bungie Some Gambit-only nodes have been replaced making the hybrid PvE/PvP game mode less important.

Expectedly, the adjustment has been received positively. “Pathfinder can now be completed via ONLY PvE or PvP! Awesome,” read one reply that received over 1,400 upvotes on a Reddit thread discussing the patch.

Other Guardians suggested the system is still flawed, and should be split further into individual Pathfinder cards for Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit. Despite this, they welcomed the changes made: “They should have just given each Ritual activity its own Pathfinder, but I’ll take a guaranteed PvE path as a win.”

“Actually huge. Still not the best as this still means you can get stuck with some absolute sh*t objectives but a HUGE improvement, regardless,” expressed another player who thought the update was a move in there right direction.

Not every change has been so warmly received. Update 8.0.0.5 also implemented fixes to a popular exploit in Destiny 2’s Dual Destiny Exotic mission, making it no longer possible to score two Exotic class items per run.

Drop rates for chests in the Pale Heart remain unchanged, meaning solo players will be unaffected by the Exotic Mission’s nerf.