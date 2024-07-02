Destiny 2 July 2 patch notes: Khvostov nerfs, The Pale Heart bug fixes, more

Patch notes for Destiny 2’s July 2 update – Patch 8.0.0.6 – come with a variety of changes including Khvostov nerfs, The Pale Heart bug fixes, and more.

Late in June, Bungie informed players of upcoming balance adjustments that would nerf the Khvostov, Red Death, and Speaker’s Sight exotics.

Destiny 2 developers have implemented the promised changes in Update 8.0.0.6, which launched across all platforms on Tuesday, July 2.

The Khvostov Auto Rifle received the most sweeping changes, with Bungie addressing an issue wherein the gun benefited from massive recoil reduction. The rifle’s Ricochet Shots have also undergone reduce damage against players in PvP.

In addition to Khvostov nerfs, the Destiny 2 patch tackles various Pale Heart issues, one of which previously allowed players to level up weapons faster in Overthrow than developers intended.

Other adjustments include Crucible-related tweaks, as well as bug fixes for Dungeons and Raids.

Bungie Destiny 2’s Pale Heart is the main location in The Final Shape

The release notes for Destiny 2’s 8.0.0.6 update read as follows (via Bungie.net):

Activities

The Pale Heart

General

Fixed an issue where players could level weapons faster than intended in Overthrow.

Fixed an issue where the Heart’s Hidden Depths Pathfinder objective could not progress by completing the Forgotten Deep and the Broken Deep Lost Sectors.

Fixed an issue where the Overthrow boss Triumphs did not count specific bosses.

Cysts

Fixed issue where Swords in Sword Dance Cyst would report that the player never picked up a Sword and failed the Triumph.

Made the following changes to Infested Caverns: Fixed issue in Moth Infested Caverns where an Acolyte had a delayed spawn, causing plate capture delay. Removed moth respawns during the boss fight. Added 2 minutes to the time trial timer to give players a total of 6 minutes to complete it.

Fixed an issue that could cause a game crash when breaking hive “gunk” with a Sword.

Vanguard Playlist

Fixed issue where Lightfall and The Witch Queen expansions were required to access certain Vanguard Ops contents.

Crucible

Fixed an issue where the Still Hunt Exotic Sniper Rifle was getting more Special ammo than intended in some modes.

Fixed an issue where Ghost Mods were erroneously granting bonus rewards for private mode match completions.

Fixed an issue where private mode Rumble matches were granting players reputation incorrectly.

Pathfinder

Fixed an issue where the Resonant Synergy challenge does not work with the Prismatic subclass.

Fixed an issue where the Light Magnitude node incorrectly mentioned Masterworked weapons as a requirement to generate Orbs of Power.

Reduced the number of ability kills required for the Proof of Ability node from 100 to 25.

Dungeons and Raids

Salvation’s Edge

Extended the timer after the last encounter has been completed.

Fixed an issue where purchasing Adept weapons from the vendor on Master difficulty did not provide a weapon.

The Shattered Throne

Fixed an issue where Surges were still applied.

Seasonal

Enigma Protocol

Fixed an issue where sometimes the countdown timer would not appear until the second half of the mission.

Breach Executable

Fixed a rare game crash that could occur when collecting materials during the activity.

Fixed an issue where the Weekly Activity challenge wasn’t properly tracking Expert difficulty completions.

Fixed an issue where Expert level Vex combatants were dealing higher than intended damage.

Made the following changes to material gathering: Reduced the time needed to extract samples. Two Pistons are now always available per run. Navigation points for Pistons are now visible from further away. We have increased the roaming time available after a player has started the next encounter.

Fixed an issue where the banner for reaching score tiers (Silver, Gold, Platinum) was missing some text.

Gameplay and Investment

Abilities

Fixed an issue that prevented players from gaining an improved glide if Heat Rises was activated while already gliding.

Fixed an issue where Facet of Hope was not correctly working with certain buffs.

Armor

Removed Year 6 gear from the Blind Well loot pool.

Speaker’s Sight: We have disabled the ability to create Orbs of Power in PvP. We will be considering ways to approach this in a more balanced way in the future.



Weapons

Exotics

Khvostov: Corrected an issue that was significantly reducing recoil. To partially offset this change, we have increased its stability stat by 30. Reduced the damage of its ricochet shots against players only. Initial damage bonus decreased from 15% to 5%. Bounce impact damage decreased from 18.4 to 4.6.

Red Death: Reduced the intrinsic stability bonus granted by the custom recoil pattern.

Hawkmoon: Corrected an issue that allowed it to have more final bullets than intended.



Legendary

Undercurrent: Fixed an issue where the base and Adept versions of Undercurrent could obtain non-Wave Frame Grenade Launcher magazine options. Versions that received these incorrect magazine options will be updated to receive High-Velocity Rounds. New drops of Undercurrent will feature High-Velocity Rounds and Implosion Rounds as selectable magazine options.



Perks

Air Trigger: Corrected an issue that was allowing this perk to apply to any equipped weapon. Reduced the Aim Assist penalty when airborne.

Enhanced Physic: Fixing an issue where it was providing Restoration x2 instead of Restoration x1. Physic now correctly gives increased Restoration x1 duration.



General

Fixed an issue where some of Failsafe’s voiceover and subtitles would not match.

Added more information to the Character Boosts screens, to better reflect what’s unlocked after acquiring a The Final Shape Campaign Skip Boost.

Fixed an issue where theWishbearer Title was no longer available to players.

Fixed an issue where the Season Rank number was displayed incorrectly in the Player Menu after reaching rank 100. The Season Rank cap is 100 until Act II starts.

Fixed an issue where Echoes Engrams can be focused at the War Table before Failsafe is moved to the H.E.L.M.

Fixed an issue where the Exotic Glaive patterns from the Evidence Board still required Legendary Shards.

Fixed the issue preventing gear from properly loading in certain activities and destinations.

Bungie deployed Destiny 2 Update 8.0.0.6 on July 2.