Destiny 2 6.2.0.3 update patch notes: Thunderclap & Stormtrance fixes and all we know

A new Destiny 2 Season of Plunder hotfix is arriving this week. Here are the Destiny 2 6.2.0.3 update patch notes.

Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder has been met with an impressive reception by the game’s community of Guardians, with the pirate-themed Ketchcrash activity a definite highlight as they work to reach the end of their new Season Pass.

The game’s Arc 3.0 revision has also opened up a wealth of build options for lightning-charged players, but there have been some inconsistences with Thunderclap, a new Titan melee attack, and the Warlock’s Stormtrance super.

Thankfully, these are both set to be addressed as part of the Destiny 2 6.2.0.3 update patch notes.

As per Bungie, here are the early patch notes for the hotfix.

6.2.0.3 RESOLVED ISSUES

Below is a list of some of the issues that will be resolved with this Hotfix:

Viewing the Vallhund Exotic ornament in the Eververse menu will no longer incorrectly tell players who own The Sixth Coyote that they do not own the Exotic armor piece.

The Charged Melee keybinding no longer functions inconsistently with the Titan Thunderclap melee when in close range of enemies.

Stormtrance now correctly increases its damage over time when attacking.

120 HZ ISSUE

Support for the 120 Hz output option in Crucible on PS5 is currently unavailable due to an issue. It will be available again in a future update.

Bungie also revealed a list of issues that the team is working to resolve, but that may not form part of the final Destiny 2 6.2.0.3 update patch notes.

We are investigating reports of players unable to access Destiny 2 on PS4.

Sometimes players can spawn outside of the room when fighting the Warpriest.

The Rift Lost Sector is missing Triumphs and incorrectly lists shields present.

The Robes of Nezarec loses its Resonance effect when an ornament is applied to Nezarec’s Sin.

The Arms of Optimacy ornament has misplaced geometry around it.

The Dawn Chorus Exotic doesn’t appear in Collections.

The Expedition activity doesn’t show any stats in the activity summary.

The Xenology Exotic quest isn’t counting progress in playlist activities.

Repeatable Star Chart bounties can continue to be purchased when players have a full quest inventory.

