Dead by Daylight’s next Resident Evil chapter reportedly stars Albert Wesker

Brianna Reeves . Last updated: Aug 01, 2022

New Dead by Daylight leaks suggest Resident Evil characters such as Albert Wesker and Ada Wong will appear in an upcoming crossover.

Dead by Daylight previously hosted a Resident Evil crossover in June 2021. The Chapter featured Nemesis as a Killer, along with Leon S. Kennedy and Jill Valentine as Survivors.

Resident Evil’s Dead by Daylight Chapter also allowed players to explore an all-new map inspired by the Raccoon City Police Department.

Fortunately for fans of both horror franchises, developer Behaviour Interactive has a second Resident Evil-themed season in the works. Official details on the next crossover remain scant at best, however.

Leaks suggest Albert Wesker is coming to Dead by Daylight

Leaker DBDLeaks recently shared an image of icons and charms that point to three Resident Evil characters potentially entering the fray – Albert Wesker, Ada Wong, and Rebecca Chambers.

The same Twitter account soon thereafter posted supposed audio files of Albert Wesker from the asymmetrical multiplayer title.

While the files have yet to leak online, DBDLeaks further claimed that Wesker will boast unique dialogue lines for things like Survivor Hook, Locker Grab, and Survivor Escaping.

According to yet another Resident Evil-related post from the leaker, Albert Wesker will be known as “The Mastermind” in Dead by Daylight.

The prematurely shared details suggest his special perks will include the following: Superior Anatomy, Awakened Awareness, and Terminus.

Superior Anatomy will increase vault speed for a limited period of time under certain circumstances. Awakened Awareness will allow Wesker players to see other Survivor auras while carrying one.

And Terminus inflicts injured, hooked, and downed Survivors with a Broken status when once the Exit Gates become powered.

Apparently, the specifics regarding the Survivor perks for Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers have not been finalized as of yet.

Capcom itself hasn’t confirmed any of the above. The second Resident Evil Chapter’s release date remains a mystery, as well.