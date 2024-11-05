How to refund Dragon Age: The Veilguard on PC & consoles

Getting a refund on a game you’ve not enjoyed or changed your mind about is an ideal way to ensure you’ve not wasted your money. However, actually getting that refund can be a little complicated.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard may have broken player count records upon its release, but there’s no denying the community has been split on its gameplay, companions, and script. As such, some are looking for refunds, with the game not gelling with them enough to keep playing.

Article continues after ad

While that’s an ideal way to get your money back and grab a new title, actually finding out how to get that refund can be a little tricky, as the option is often relatively hidden. So, here’s how to get a refund on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation.

How to get a refund on Steam







Head into Steam Support. Sign into your account. Select your chosen game. List the issue you’re having. Choose ‘I’d like to request a refund.’ Fill out and submit the form.

With that, the form will be sent off and you’ll be able to get a refund if you’re eligible. Notably, if your game isn’t appearing, it’s likely your refund window has closed, meaning you can’t get any money back.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The refund has to take place within 14 days of your purchase and you have to have played it for less than 2 hours.

Xbox refunds





Head to Xbox Support. Sign into your account. Choose the game in your Purchase List. Select Request a Refund.

Similarly to Steam, players have to get a refund within 14 days of the purchase date and can’t accumulate a “significant amount of playtime.”

PlayStation refunds







Go to the PlayStation support page. Choose PS Store & Refunds. Click Refunds. Select ‘Requesting a PS Store refund.’ Go to ‘Refund for games and add-ons’ and click ‘Request refund.’ Speak to the PlayStation Online Assistant to organize your Refund.

The PlayStation Online Assistant will ask you a series of questions to determine your refund eligibility. To meet the criteria you need to ensure your “content has not been downloaded or streamed” and that your “Refund request has been made within 14 days of the purchase.”

Article continues after ad

So, that’s all you need to know about how to uninstall Dragon Age: The Veilguard on your platform. If Dragon Age wasn’t for you, be sure to check out our coverage on Baldur’s Gate 3 for a similar experience, or take a look at Black Ops 6 for a completely different adventure.