PewDiePie and Jacksepticeye give their verdict on Cyberpunk 2077

YouTube stars ‘PewDiePie’ and ‘Jacksepticeye’ have shared their opinions on Cyberpunk 2077 amid all of the backlash and memes – and they don’t really think that all the hate is necessarily warranted.

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 was easily the most controversial game of 2020, with many players complaining the title was “broken” or “buggy” even after being delayed.

A few weeks after release, PewDiePie and Jacksepticeye sat down to give their post-mortem on Cyberpunk – and despite all of its glitches, they still didn’t agree with the vast amount of hate it’s gotten.

Ever since the game came out, it’s been crucified online by players and critics alike, with many demanding refunds and Sony even removing it from the PlayStation store, – although it can still be purchased elsewhere.

“No, you can’t enjoy the game,” Pewds joked after watching clips of some disastrous and hilarious glitches during a December 24 YouTube video. “People hate it.”

Read More: How to fly in Cyberpunk 2077

The thing that got most people, the pair claimed, was the fact the game was so hyped; so naturally, it was going to be a letdown for some.

“I still like the game. I got a good kick out of it, I enjoyed what it was,” Jack explained. “It was never going to meet the hype anyways.”

Timestamp at 17:00 in video below for mobile viewers.

While they might not necessarily hate the game, the bugs are still an issue, with Pewds even admitting it had way more problems than he expected.

Other games have had rough launches and gone on to play just fine, though. Take, for example, Assasin’s Creed Unity, which had a similar tale to Cyberpunk at release, but is a solid game to play now.

Read More: Cyberpunk 2077 player recreates game for PS1 with hilarious glitches

“This is the thing: Assassin’s Creed Unity runs really well now on Xbox Series X and is amazing,” Jack told Pewds. “Just give it six years and Cyberpunk will be right there.”

In its current state, CDPR’s ambitious new RPG has become more of a meme than a good example of the next generation of gaming, but Pewds and Jack might be on to something when they suggest just giving it (hopefully) just a little time.