PewDiePie and Jacksepticeye give their verdict on Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 24/Dec/2020 22:10

by Bill Cooney
PewDiePie/CDProjekt Red

YouTube stars ‘PewDiePie’ and ‘Jacksepticeye’ have shared their opinions on Cyberpunk 2077 amid all of the backlash and memes – and they don’t really think that all the hate is necessarily warranted.

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 was easily the most controversial game of 2020, with many players complaining the title was “broken” or “buggy” even after being delayed.

A few weeks after release, PewDiePie and Jacksepticeye sat down to give their post-mortem on Cyberpunk – and despite all of its glitches, they still didn’t agree with the vast amount of hate it’s gotten.

Cyberpunk has been criticized for how bug-ridden it is on some platforms.

Ever since the game came out, it’s been crucified online by players and critics alike, with many demanding refunds and Sony even removing it from the PlayStation store, – although it can still be purchased elsewhere.

“No, you can’t enjoy the game,” Pewds joked after watching clips of some disastrous and hilarious glitches during a December 24 YouTube video. “People hate it.”

The thing that got most people, the pair claimed, was the fact the game was so hyped; so naturally, it was going to be a letdown for some.

“I still like the game. I got a good kick out of it, I enjoyed what it was,” Jack explained. “It was never going to meet the hype anyways.”

Timestamp at 17:00 in video below for mobile viewers.

While they might not necessarily hate the game, the bugs are still an issue, with Pewds even admitting it had way more problems than he expected.

Other games have had rough launches and gone on to play just fine, though. Take, for example, Assasin’s Creed Unity, which had a similar tale to Cyberpunk at release, but is a solid game to play now.

“This is the thing: Assassin’s Creed Unity runs really well now on Xbox Series X and is amazing,” Jack told Pewds. “Just give it six years and Cyberpunk will be right there.”

In its current state, CDPR’s ambitious new RPG has become more of a meme than a good example of the next generation of gaming, but Pewds and Jack might be on to something when they suggest just giving it (hopefully) just a little time.

Cyberpunk 2077

How to fly in Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 24/Dec/2020 15:08

by James Busby
Cyberpunk 2077 flying exploit
CD Projekt / u/Heimgang

While Cyberpunk 2077’s dystopian future is filled with body-enhancing cybernetics, technologically advanced weaponry, and intelligent AI – there is still no official way V can fly. Fortunately, one savvy player has changed that. 

From the deadly Militech hover ships to the lifesaving Trauma Team ambulances, there are plenty of flying vehicles present in Night City. Unfortunately, none of these are made available to V. In fact, the only time the player gets to fly through the city is during Cyberpunk 2077’s main quest. It’s an undoubtedly disappointing omission and a feature that is hopefully added in the future. 

However, one Reddit user has found a nifty way to get around Night City. While it may not enable V to tear through the sky like Iron Man, it does enable them to reach previously inaccessible areas. Here’s how you can fly in Cyberpunk 2077 and explore Night City from new heights. 

How to fly in Cyberpunk 2077

Fingers
CD Projekt
Fingers can be found in Westbrook, Japantown.

In order to fly through the city streets, you’ll first need to head over to the Ripperdoc in Westbrook. It’s here, where you’ll be able to purchase the Epic version of Fortified Ankles. Unlike the non-Epic variants, this version enables V to hover in midair. 

Important note: Unfortunately, if you ended punching or killing Fingers, then you won’t be able to get your hands on the Epic Fortified Ankles. You’ll either have to start a new playthrough or wait for a possible update. 

The next piece of Cyberware you’ll need is the Kerenzikov implant. Any rarity version will do and you can purchase it from most Ripperdocs in Night City. Activating the Kerenzikov ability will slow down time and enable you to jump incredible distances. 

Cyberpunk2077  flying technique explained

Once you’ve purchased the above items, simply follow the instruction below to begin tearing through the sky:

  1. Aim down your gun’s sights.
  2. Spam the moving forward button (Up on controller + W on PC).
  3. Hold the jump button (X/A on PlayStation/XBOX and Space on PC).

If done correctly, V will fly in the direction you’re looking and be able to reach areas that were previously inaccessible. 

So, there you have it, one way you can fly in Cyberpunk 2077. Just be careful when landing as this technique can prove fatal if done from a severe height.