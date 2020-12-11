New Cyberpunk 2077 update fixes bugs and crashes on PC & console

CD Projekt Red has released one of the first major patches for Cyberpunk 2077 since launch and it fixes a ton of glitches associated with the game, including a number of visual bugs, crashes, and more on both PC and PlayStation & Xbox consoles.

Cyberpunk 2077’s bugs are one of the biggest talking points in the gaming world right now. It ended up releasing with a ton of glitches on PC and even more on console, with some players reporting bad textures, horrible framerate, and tons of crashes on the latter.

Now, CD Projekt Red has gone ahead and finally released the first patch for the game since launch, nearly a day after it was originally released to the world and, as expected, there’s a ton to unpack in this hefty 17 GB update (at least on PS4). Here’s what you need to know.

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.04 changes

While CD Projekt Red is calling this a “hotfix”, you still have to physically download a patch, which is cumbersome to say the least. That being said, it seems to solve a few major problems, so it’s hard to complain.

While fixes to stability and crashes in normal games is usually not worth mentioning, in Cyberpunk’s case it’s one of the biggest changes, considering how often it actually does crash and how unstable it is. While no specific crashes or stability problems were mentioned, the fact that at least some of them have been fixed is great to hear.

In addition, a number of different visual bugs were also fixed, which was another major problem plaguing the game. Vehicle pop-ins have been improved and certain NPC animations were also fixed.

New hotfix to #Cyberpunk2077 is now live on PlayStation consoles and PC. For Xbox systems, we are working to have the update out as soon as possible. Here is the list of changes: https://t.co/k11sRdeI6g pic.twitter.com/RYDG2pMNRM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 11, 2020

Finally, while the PC version of the patch got a specific but small settings fix, the PS4/Xbox version got some texture improvements on reflections, which helps the game’s overall visual fidelity on those platforms.

Read More: How to get Cyberpunk 2077 car in Forza Horizon 4

Of course, that’s not all that got changed. Numerous quests got bugs fixed in them as well, which should lead to an overall better experience. Hopefully it’s not too much longer before the next patch comes out, as the game needs it.

CD Projekt Red’s official notes follow:

Quests

Fixed an issue with completing the final objective in Gig: Freedom of the Press.

Fixed an issue with starting conversation with Johnny at the end in Life During Wartime.

Corrected a rare issue with NPCs no longer calling V if A Like Supreme quest was abandoned mid-way.

Fixed an issue with Nix not going into his default state in Spellbound and KOLD MIRAGE.

Fixed issues blocking progress in I Fought The Law if the quest area is left.

Fixed inability to find Delamain in Epistrophy.

Fixed issues related to remaining in the second phase of the quest after finishing Pacifica fight with Ozob if played after Finals.

Fixed an issue with Nomads no longer present if V leaves the quest area mid-combat in With a Little Help from My Friends/Queen of the Highway.

Adjusted mappings and re-enabled quest tracker in M’ap Tann Pèlen/I Walk the Line/Transmission.

Fixed constraints on freedom to get up and sit down if neither blueline condition is met in Violence.

Fixed issues with time and space resulting from leaving the quest area or abandoning the quest in Following the River.

Fixed an issue with conversation with Johnny not starting after leaving the hotel in Tapeworm.

Fixed an issue with quest being blocked upon leaving the quest area before climbing the hill in Following the River.

Fixed the objective “Go into booth 9” not completing if the room’s entered too fast in Automatic Love.

Fixed Jackie’s issues with sitting still in The Ripperdoc.

Other quest fixes

Gameplay

Fixed the preview in weapon crafting.

Visual

Reduced vehicle appearance pop-in.

Speeded up switching first person perspective to third person perspective in a vehicle.

Fixed issues with animations missing from important quest NPCs during cinematics.

Performance & Stability

Improved stability, including various crash fixes.

Miscellaneous

Modified the flashing effect on braindances to reduce the risk of inducing epileptic symptoms. The effect has been smoothed out and the flashes reduced in frequency and magnitude.

Removed copyrighted songs incorrectly present in the game with “Disable Copyrighted Music” feature toggled on.

PC-specific

Switching language to default in the in-game settings now correctly sets it to the language of your Steam client.

Console-specific