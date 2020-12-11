 How to get Cyberpunk 2077 car in Forza Horizon 4 - Dexerto
Cyberpunk 2077

How to get Cyberpunk 2077 car in Forza Horizon 4

Published: 11/Dec/2020 10:27

by James Busby
Cyberpunk Car
CD Projekt

Forza Horizon 4

Cyberpunk 2077 is home to many cool-looking cars and bikes, but one of the most iconic is the Quadra Turbo-R V Tech. Here’s how you can add this car to your collection in Forza Horizon 4.

Night City’s neon-soaked streets are absolutely brimming with all kinds of futuristic tech, but despite the game’s futuristic look, it seems the residents still have a thing for 80’s-inspired sports cars. Over the years, the Quadra Turbo-R V Tech has been featured on numerous Cyberpunk 2077 promotional artwork, but now the wait is finally over. 

However, it’s not just Cyberpunk players that will get to tear through the streets in the Quadra Turbo-R V Tech. In fact, Microsoft surprised everyone at the Game Awards when they announced that this speedy sports car would be coming to Forza Horizon 4. Whether you’re a fan of Cyberpunk 2077 or just wish to take its car for a spin, then you’ll want to add it to your Forza 4 car collection. 

How to get Cyberpunk 2077 car in Forza Horizon 4

Cyberpunk car
CD Projekt Red
Cyberpunk 2077 is certainly brimming with plenty of cool cars.

While racing through the gorgeous landscapes of Great Britain with real-world cars is incredibly fun, sometimes you need to add a sci-fi flair to the mix. 

Fortunately, obtaining Cyberpunk’s Quadra Turbo-R V Tech is incredibly easy. Simply follow the instructions outlined below to add this futuristic sports car to your collection:

  1. Load up Forza Horizon 4. 
  2. Head over to your World Map.
  3. Filter for new in Street Scene. 
  4. Click on the _:NIGHTCITY.EXE:_

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll be tasked with completing the head-to-head race. It’s not overly difficult and you can retry the event as many times as you like, so there’s plenty of opportunities to pick this car up for yourself. 

So there you have it, claiming your very own Cyberpunk 2077 car in Forza Horizon 4 is as simple as that. For more Cyberpunk 2077 news, stick with Dexerto. 

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 warns Twitch streamers to mute all music due to DMCA

Published: 10/Dec/2020 23:31

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Cyberpunk 2077 next to Twitch logo.
CD Projekt Red / Twitch

Twitch

Hours after launching, CD Projekt Red has advised Twitch streamers playing Cyberpunk 2077 to mute all music during live broadcasts. The Polish developer warned players of DMCA strikes due to a song in the game.

Originally announced in 2012, Cyberpunk 2077 finally launched on December 10 after years of anticipation. In October, CD Projekt Red showed their support for players streaming their game when they assured them the title would take measures to avoid DMCA issues currently plaguing Twitch.

However a few hours after the game went live, reports began to surface that the open-world RPG may have sounds in it that could trigger a copyright strike. The developer has now told content creators to mute all music while playing the RPG live in front of viewers just in case.

CD Projekt Red
Players streaming Cyberpunk live should mute all their music until a patch is released.

Cyberpunk warns Twitch streamers about DMCA strikes

Despite launching with a feature to disable copyrighted music, the developer tweeted out an update on December 9 about a song sneaking past the protection option. At the time, it appeared to only be a single sequence in the RPG.

“We just noticed there’s a song in the game which might put a DMCA strike on your channel even when playing with “Disable Copyrighted Music” option on. While we work on fixing it, please make sure to turn the sound off during the first two Braindance sequences. Apologies!” they said.

A day later, the official Cyberpunk Twitter account informed followers that the issue was more widespread and urged them to turn off music completely: “It has come to our attention that there are additional instances in the game which might put a DMCA strike on your channel. Fix is on the way but until then, we’d like to ask you to mute music in the game’s settings entirely.”

While it is unclear which specific instances in the game have a potential to trigger a copyright strike, it appears to be enough that CD Projekt Red is now telling streamers to turn off music altogether. A fix is on the way, according to the developer.

At the time of writing, there is no ETA when players can expect the patch. Those looking to stream it live, especially on Twitch, should mute songs completely until it’s resolved.