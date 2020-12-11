How to get Cyberpunk 2077 car in Forza Horizon 4 - Dexerto

Cyberpunk 2077 is home to many cool-looking cars and bikes, but one of the most iconic is the Quadra Turbo-R V Tech. Here’s how you can add this car to your collection in Forza Horizon 4.

Night City’s neon-soaked streets are absolutely brimming with all kinds of futuristic tech, but despite the game’s futuristic look, it seems the residents still have a thing for 80’s-inspired sports cars. Over the years, the Quadra Turbo-R V Tech has been featured on numerous Cyberpunk 2077 promotional artwork, but now the wait is finally over.

However, it’s not just Cyberpunk players that will get to tear through the streets in the Quadra Turbo-R V Tech. In fact, Microsoft surprised everyone at the Game Awards when they announced that this speedy sports car would be coming to Forza Horizon 4. Whether you’re a fan of Cyberpunk 2077 or just wish to take its car for a spin, then you’ll want to add it to your Forza 4 car collection.

How to get Cyberpunk 2077 car in Forza Horizon 4

While racing through the gorgeous landscapes of Great Britain with real-world cars is incredibly fun, sometimes you need to add a sci-fi flair to the mix.

Read More: Every Cyberpunk Cyberware and what they do

Fortunately, obtaining Cyberpunk’s Quadra Turbo-R V Tech is incredibly easy. Simply follow the instructions outlined below to add this futuristic sports car to your collection:

Load up Forza Horizon 4. Head over to your World Map. Filter for new in Street Scene. Click on the _:NIGHTCITY.EXE:_

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll be tasked with completing the head-to-head race. It’s not overly difficult and you can retry the event as many times as you like, so there’s plenty of opportunities to pick this car up for yourself.

So there you have it, claiming your very own Cyberpunk 2077 car in Forza Horizon 4 is as simple as that. For more Cyberpunk 2077 news, stick with Dexerto.