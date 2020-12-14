 How to get Cyberpunk 2077 refund on PlayStation, Xbox & PC - Dexerto
Cyberpunk 2077

How to get Cyberpunk 2077 refund on PlayStation, Xbox & PC

Published: 14/Dec/2020 14:36

by Jacob Hale
CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 players are being offered an extended refund period after complaints over performance and bugged gameplay. So, here’s how you can get your money back.

While Cyberpunk has been very well-received from a commercial and critical standpoint, many players are dissatisfied with the performance of one of the most highly-anticipated games of modern times.

This rings especially true for players on previous generation consoles such as the Xbox One or PlayStation 4, who have reported graphical and bug-related issues in abundance since the game was released on December 10.

While this can often be par for the course for games as hyped as Cyberpunk, Sony themselves have actually been offering players extended refunds past the two-hour window in which you’re usually allowed to get one. Here’s how to get a refund on every platform.

How to get Cyberpunk 2077 refund on PS4/PS5

cyberpunk 2077 car
CD Projekt Red
Cyberpunk has been massively hyped.

If you’re within the usual refund period for PlayStation games (under two hours played within 14 days of purchase), here’s what you need to do:

  1. Visit the PlayStation Store Refund Request page.
  2. Click on the ‘Sign in’ button to log into your PlayStation account.
  3. Scroll down and click on ‘Contact us.’
  4. Scroll back down on the next page and select ‘Open Chatbox.’
  5. Answer some questions that Support staff will ask.
  6. If you’re eligible for a refund, you will be granted one.

However, as one PlayStation user found out, you might be able to get a refund way past the two-hour period, saying they had actually played over 10 hours.

They went through the above process and ended up calling a support agent, who granted them the refund, not noting that it was a one-time offer, so it may be worth attempting this too if you’ve played over two hours.

How to get Cyberpunk 2077 refund on Xbox

Cyberpunk 2077 mercenary
CD Projekt Red
Cyberpunk 2077 came out around 8 years after it was first announced.

Though there are no reports of Xbox offering extended refunds, we do know how you can go about the usual process.

Here’s what you have to do:

  1. Visit the Xbox refunds page.
  2. Sign in to your account.
  3. Choose ‘Request a subscription refund’.
  4. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the refund.

Similarly to PlayStation, you can only get a refund if you’ve played less than two hours and the purchase was made less than 14 days ago.

How to get Cyberpunk 2077 refund on Steam

PC players likely aren’t experiencing as many issues as those on console due to the higher capabilities, but if you are looking for a refund, follow these steps:

  1. Navigate to Steam Help and log in with your Steam account.
  2. After you have logged in, click on A Purchase.
  3. Find the purchase you would like to refund and click on it. If your purchase is not listed, it falls too far outside of the refund window.
  4. Select the problem you are having with the product.
  5. Click ‘I’d like to request a refund.’
  6. Fill out and submit the request form.
  7. You should receive a confirmation email that your request was successfully submitted.

The same refund rules apply to Steam as they do to consoles: within 14 days of purchase and two hours of gameplay is when games are eligible for refund.

Cyberpunk 2077 Night City
CD Projekt Red
Some fans have immediately warmed to Night City — but some feel very disappointed.

How to get Cyberpunk 2077 refund on GOG

Though the refund process isn’t as well fleshed out on Cyberpunk’s native launcher, those playing on GOG on their PC instead of Steam can head to GOG Support to try and get a refund.

Here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Head over to the GOG support request page.
  2. Select ‘Orders & Payments’ — NOT Cyberpunk 2077.
  3. Fill out the form with all of the necessary information.
  4. Be sure to select ‘Refunds & returns’ under the ‘Problem type’ dropdown.
  5. Submit your completed form.
  6. You should hopefully hear back from GOG if you’re eligible for a refund.

So, regardless of which platform you’re using, you should be eligible for a refund for Cyberpunk, though you’ll want to keep tabs on how many hours you’ve racked up in-game because if it’s more than two, you’re probably out of luck.

It’s unclear whether Sony will be issuing more refunds to players similar to the story above, who got it after more than 10 hours, so it’s not worth trying your luck: if you want a refund, don’t play too much and lose out.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077: Where to find legendary Skippy auto-headshot pistol

Published: 14/Dec/2020 13:41

by Daniel Megarry
Skippy talking gun Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt RED

CyberPunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 has a whole host of unique weapons to collect, but the most bizarre is definitely Skippy the talking gun. Here’s how you can find it.

Skippy is a HJKE-11 Yukimura smartgun that can be found in Cyberpunk 2077. What makes this weapon so special? Well, it contains artificial intelligence which is represented by a cute hologram of a smiling bullet that speaks when you hold it.

The gun’s most exciting feature — aside from the fact that it talks, of course — is that it has an auto-headshot mode that will take your enemies out in no time. The weapon also scales up with the player’s level, and can be upgraded.

Cyberpunk gameplay
CD PROJEKT RED
It’s been a long road to Cyberpunk, but we’re finally here.

Skippy will also offer up some amusing ‘fun facts’ while you play, such as the amount of time a human brain can remain active after being decapitated. It’s not going to make you a better player, but it is a charming feature.

How to get Skippy pistol in Cyberpunk 2077

You can find the gun by locating a question mark, indicating a side mission, just south of College Street metro station in the Heywood area. Look down the alley, and you’ll find a dead body with an open suitcase containing Skippy.

When asked who its original owner was, the gun replies that the data has been wiped, but it has no problem with you becoming its new owner.

Step-by-step instructions for acquiring Skippy are below:

  1. Fast travel to the College Street metro station in Heywood.
  2. Travel south to a question mark on the map, which indicates an optional side mission.
  3. As you approach the question mark, there will be a stack of cardboard bales. Climb onto them and over the gate.
  4. There will be a dead body on your left, next to an open briefcase containing Skippy.
  5. Select ‘take’ and Skippy will be yours.
  6. Choose which mode you want: Puppy Loving Pacifist or Stone Cold Killer.

There are two modes that Skippy can be on. The first mode is Puppy Loving Pacifist, which will only aim at the enemy’s lower extremities and avoid killing them. The second mode is Stone Cold Killer, which will aim exclusively at the enemy’s head.

Skippy gun Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt RED
Skippy comes with an auto-headshot mode or a pacifist mode.

Amusingly, if you try to change Skippy’s name, it will not only reject your request because you don’t have administrator rights, but also raise its speaking volume by 300% in an attempt to get the message across. Best to avoid this option.

Skippy will eventually reveal that it was once owned by Regina Jones, and you’ll get an optional mission to return the weapon to its rightful owner. You’ll get a cash reward for giving it back, but it’s up to you whether you do that or not.

For the latest Cyberpunk 2077 guides, news and leaks make sure you visit our dedicated Cyberpunk 2077 hub.