How to duplicate items in Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 17/Dec/2020 12:24

by James Busby
Cyberpunk 2077 item duplication exploit
CD Projekt

Cyberpunk 2077’s best gear and weapons don’t come cheap – in fact, you’ll need lots of Eddies if you wish to add them all to your collection. Fortunately, this item duplication glitch will make your bank flush with cash in no time. 

From game-changing Cyberware implants to deadly futuristic weapons, there are plenty of highly coveted items in Cyberpunk 2077. Of course, the best gear is often incredibly expensive or hard to find.

Money exploits aren’t exactly new to the world of Cyberpunk 2077 and savvy players have already found ways to earn plenty of cash in just a few minutes. However, this exploit is the best yet as it allows you to infinitely duplicate any items. 

This means players can get their hands on multiple copies of the game’s Legendary weapons, mods, Cyberware, and crafting materials. Whether you’re after the game’s most luxurious vehicles or just want to be the richest person in Night City, this duplication exploit will enable you to do just that. 

How to duplicate items in Cyberpunk 2077

Scouring Night City in search of the game’s best loot can often prove difficult, particularly if you’re after Legendary mods and rare crafting materials. Even if you do end up finding these elusive items, you’ll need often need a number of them if you wish to create the best weapons and character builds. 

The one time use of mods also makes using Cyberpunk’s Legendary variants a big commitment – after all, you can’t simply remove them from your weapons and clothes when you’ve attached them. Fortunately, TagBackTV’s item duplication glitch will enable you to create as many copies as you like. 

In order to duplicate any items, simply follow the steps outlined below:

  1. Save your game first.
  2. Head over to any Drop Point.
  3. Sell the Untitled 18 painting and one of each item you wish to duplicate.
  4. Exit the Drop point.
  5. Head back over to the Drop Point and hit the options and sell button at the same time. 
Cyberpunk 2077 Drop Point
TagBackTV / CD Projekt
If you’ve done the glitch correctly, you should see the following screen.

If you’ve done it correctly, you’ll notice that the Drop Point sell screen has become transparent.

The Drop Point itself will be visible behind the screen and you will be able to begin duplicating your items. Once this screen has come up, follow the instructions below:

  1. Repurchase all the Untitled 18 paintings.
  2. Repurchase all your previously sold items (will cost money)
  3. Sell the copies of the duplicated paintings to make more money. 

It’s really as simple as that and this method can be done as many times as you like, so get farming up those Legendary items before CD Projekt patch it for good. 

Overwatch easter eggs discovered in Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 16/Dec/2020 19:03

by Michael Gwilliam
Widowmaker in Cyberpunk
CDPR/Blizzard

Cyberpunk 2077 is filled to the brim with easter eggs paying homage to all sorts of other games such as Grand Theft Auto, Portal and even Overwatch. In the case of the latter, there are a pair of guns that we can’t help but think are direct references to Blizzard’s hero shooter.

During your playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077, you will have the opportunity to meet up with the character of Panam Palmer in a mission called Ghost Town.

This mission tasks you with killing a character named Nash. Once you do, you can take his weapon which happens to be called the “Widow Maker.”

While the name alone seems like a direct reference to the Overwatch sniper hero Widowmaker, there are also some interesting properties the gun has that appear to further amplify the influence.

Widowmaker gun in Cyberpunk
CDPR
The Widow Maker gun seems like a reference to Overwatch.

For one, the gun has charge-up time, which is extremely similar to Widowmaker’s rifle, the Widow’s Kiss. If it’s charged up fully, it will deal maximum damage – exactly how Widowmaker’s weapon functions.

Plus, it even has the ability to poison an enemy. While Widowmaker’s gun may not have that property, her Venom Mine does.

Of course, this could just all be one big coincidence. However, the next gun you get in the Panam questline should blow any doubts completely out of the water.

Trailer in cyberpunk 2077
CDPR
The Badlands are home to some nasty characters.

Once completing the Riders of the Storm side job, you can earn a sniper rifle simply called “Overwatch.” The fact that these series of quests with Panam earns you two guns with Overwatch-related names seems like more just than random luck.

Unlike the Widow Maker, the Overwatch sniper rifle doesn’t have any added effects or values that are clearly related to Blizzard’s game.

Cyberpunk 2077 is still very young, having just released on December 10. While the game has had its share of bugs and glitches – so much so that CDPR has offered console players full refunds – it’s clear that the devs wanted to pay tribute to games and movies of the past.

Hopefully, the devs can continue to fix up the game through frequent patches so players can keep finding these easer eggs without the fear of the game crashing on them.