Cyberpunk 2077’s best gear and weapons don’t come cheap – in fact, you’ll need lots of Eddies if you wish to add them all to your collection. Fortunately, this item duplication glitch will make your bank flush with cash in no time.

From game-changing Cyberware implants to deadly futuristic weapons, there are plenty of highly coveted items in Cyberpunk 2077. Of course, the best gear is often incredibly expensive or hard to find.

Money exploits aren’t exactly new to the world of Cyberpunk 2077 and savvy players have already found ways to earn plenty of cash in just a few minutes. However, this exploit is the best yet as it allows you to infinitely duplicate any items.

This means players can get their hands on multiple copies of the game’s Legendary weapons, mods, Cyberware, and crafting materials. Whether you’re after the game’s most luxurious vehicles or just want to be the richest person in Night City, this duplication exploit will enable you to do just that.

How to duplicate items in Cyberpunk 2077

Scouring Night City in search of the game’s best loot can often prove difficult, particularly if you’re after Legendary mods and rare crafting materials. Even if you do end up finding these elusive items, you’ll need often need a number of them if you wish to create the best weapons and character builds.

The one time use of mods also makes using Cyberpunk’s Legendary variants a big commitment – after all, you can’t simply remove them from your weapons and clothes when you’ve attached them. Fortunately, TagBackTV’s item duplication glitch will enable you to create as many copies as you like.

In order to duplicate any items, simply follow the steps outlined below:

Save your game first. Head over to any Drop Point. Sell the Untitled 18 painting and one of each item you wish to duplicate. Exit the Drop point. Head back over to the Drop Point and hit the options and sell button at the same time.

If you’ve done it correctly, you’ll notice that the Drop Point sell screen has become transparent.

The Drop Point itself will be visible behind the screen and you will be able to begin duplicating your items. Once this screen has come up, follow the instructions below:

Repurchase all the Untitled 18 paintings. Repurchase all your previously sold items (will cost money) Sell the copies of the duplicated paintings to make more money.

It’s really as simple as that and this method can be done as many times as you like, so get farming up those Legendary items before CD Projekt patch it for good.