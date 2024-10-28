How to get Mustang & Sally in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Mustang and Sally is an iconic weapon among the CoD community, and you can unlock the explosives pistols once again in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

It wouldn’t be a Zombies mode without a ton of Easter eggs and references to discover, and Black Ops 6 delivers on all fronts. Terminus and Liberty Falls are both packed full of secrets waiting to be found, from the main story to side Easter eggs.

In a nod to the original Black Ops, you can also get the beloved Mustang and Sally pistols, this time named Sally and Forth. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to get Sally & Forth in BO6 Zombies

You need to Pack-a-Punch Akimbo GS45 Pistols to get Mustang and Sally in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Although they’re named Sally and Forth this time around, fans will instantly recognize the dual handguns that fire explosive rounds and lay waste to multiple zombies per shot.

However, there are a few steps you need to complete before you get to the final Pack-a-Punch. Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to do:

Reach Level 28 to unlock the GS45 Pistol. Use the weapon until it reaches Level 31 to get the Akimbo attachment. Equip the Akimbo GS45s as your primary weapon on your Zombies loadout. Earn 5,000 Essence. Use the Essence to Pack-a-Punch the Akimbo GS45s and you’ll get Sally and Forth in return.

Dexerto / Activision

Unlock GS45

The first thing to do is unlock the GS45 itself, which is done at Level 28. This shouldn’t take too long, especially if you’re grinding multiplayer, but even if you’re mainly a Zombies player you should reach it after a few hours of gameplay.

It’s worth noting that you can also buy a GS45 from the wall on both Liberty Falls and Terminus, even if you haven’t reached the rank mentioned above. However, Pack-a-Punching will only get you Sally and half the damage of the weapon.

Dexerto / Activision

Earn the Akimbo attachment & equip it to your loadout

Next up, you need to use the GS45 until Level 31 to get your hands on the Akimbo attachment. This lets you wield a Pistol in both hands instead of the usual one, which is the only way to get Mustang and Sally.

Then, select it as your primary weapon on your Zombies loadout. This means you’ll automatically spawn in with it at the start of a match. Although it’ll no doubt make the grind for Essance a little harder, as you only have Pistols to begin with, the tradeoff is worth it down the line.

Dexerto / Activision

Pack-a-Punch

The last step is to Pack-a-Punch the Pistols to earn Sally and Forth, Black Ops 6’s version of Mustang and Sally. This is done the same as it is for any weapon in Zombies, by heading to the Pack-a-Punch machine found on either map.

On Liberty Falls, it’s inside the church at the top of the hill, while on Termius it’s in the underground lab area before it moves to the surface. It’ll cost you 5,000 points for the first upgrade, which is all you need for Mustang and Sally, and the next two Pack-a-Punches make them more powerful.

Dexerto / Treyarch

Mustang and Sally in Call of Duty explained

If you’re unfamiliar with CoD Zombies and don’t understand what all the fuss is about, Mustang and Sally was a deadly weapon in the original Black Ops’ Zombies mode. Just like Sally and Forth in BO6, they were akimbo pistols that fired explosives instead of bullets and were considered one of the best guns in the game.

They could only be unlocked by using the Pack-a-Punch on the M1911, the Pistol that all players started the match with. This challenged them to survive until later rounds using just a handgun, but the reward was an upgraded version that was absolutely devastating.

So, although BO6 lets you pick any primary weapon to start with, this is a welcome nod to original Black Ops that long-time fans will appreciate.

