Cyberpunk 2077 preload details leaked: File size, dates, patches, more - Dexerto

With its massive open-world map, intricate storyline, and gorgeous visuals, Cyberpunk 2077 is a hefty game. Thankfully, you can preload the game before release – here’s how.

Preloading games before release day has become commonplace in the world of online game stores. With massive download sizes and long install times, preloading can be the difference between playing the game upon release, or waiting another day for it to install.

Details about the size of the game, along with instructions on how to preload the game have now been leaked, potentially enabling you to enjoy Cyberpunk 2077 on the December 10 release date.

How to preload Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4 and Playstation 5

According to a now-deleted tweet from Twitter account PlayStationSize, PS4, PS4 Pro and PS5 console users will be able to access Cyberpunk 2077 for preloading on December 8, a full two days before full release on December 10.

Not only that, but they’d also released the size details. With a base game size of 71.73gb on PS4, it is likely that the download will be closer to 72gb.

Along with the base download, there will also likely be a day one or day zero patch, but details about this are yet to be revealed. If the patch is included in the initial preload, it could bump the file size up to around 80 or 90gb.

The file size for next-gen may also be somewhat larger, and therefore may be closer to the 100gb mark for the base game.

It is worth noting though, that the PS4 does not offer any sort of ‘smart delivery’ so it is likely the 4K textures for ‘Pro’ users will be bundled in with the standard PS4 version too, bolstering the download size.

How to access Cyberpunk 2077 preload for PS4 and PS5

To access the preload for Cyberpunk 2077, you would need to order the game through the PSN store. This will then open up the option to preload the game on December 8.

Preloading Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox consoles

Unfortunately, we’ve not got any information about any preloads for Xbox console users. The file sizes are likely to be similar to, if not the same as, Playstation 4 users, meaning the download times should be similar.

Whether Xbox users will have any sort of preload access is currently unclear, but if the rumors about PS4 access are true, we’d expect Xbox users to enjoy similar perks, along with PC users.

Since the original tweet has now been deleted, it is unclear whether it was a genuine leak or not. Either way, we’ll be sure to update this article as we find out more.