Cyberpunk 2077 preload details leaked: File size, dates, patches, more - Dexerto

 Cyberpunk 2077 preload details leaked: File size, dates, patches, more
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 preload details leaked: File size, dates, patches, more

Published: 27/Nov/2020 13:08

by Kieran Bicknell
Cyberpunk 2077 preload guide


With its massive open-world map, intricate storyline, and gorgeous visuals, Cyberpunk 2077 is a hefty game. Thankfully, you can preload the game before release – here’s how. 

Preloading games before release day has become commonplace in the world of online game stores. With massive download sizes and long install times, preloading can be the difference between playing the game upon release, or waiting another day for it to install.

Details about the size of the game, along with instructions on how to preload the game have now been leaked, potentially enabling you to enjoy Cyberpunk 2077 on the December 10 release date.


Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated games of the year.

How to preload Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4 and Playstation 5

According to a now-deleted tweet from Twitter account PlayStationSize, PS4, PS4 Pro and PS5 console users will be able to access Cyberpunk 2077 for preloading on December 8, a full two days before full release on December 10.

Not only that, but they’d also released the size details. With a base game size of 71.73gb on PS4, it is likely that the download will be closer to 72gb.

Along with the base download, there will also likely be a day one or day zero patch, but details about this are yet to be revealed. If the patch is included in the initial preload, it could bump the file size up to around 80 or 90gb.

The file size for next-gen may also be somewhat larger, and therefore may be closer to the 100gb mark for the base game.

It is worth noting though, that the PS4 does not offer any sort of ‘smart delivery’ so it is likely the 4K textures for ‘Pro’ users will be bundled in with the standard PS4 version too, bolstering the download size.

PlayStationSize tweet

The now-deleted tweet appears to have leaked size information and preload data.

How to access Cyberpunk 2077 preload for PS4 and PS5

To access the preload for Cyberpunk 2077, you would need to order the game through the PSN store. This will then open up the option to preload the game on December 8.

Preloading Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox consoles

Unfortunately, we’ve not got any information about any preloads for Xbox console users. The file sizes are likely to be similar to, if not the same as, Playstation 4 users, meaning the download times should be similar.

Whether Xbox users will have any sort of preload access is currently unclear, but if the rumors about PS4 access are true, we’d expect Xbox users to enjoy similar perks, along with PC users.

Since the original tweet has now been deleted, it is unclear whether it was a genuine leak or not. Either way, we’ll be sure to update this article as we find out more.

Cyberpunk 2077

When was Cyberpunk 2077 originally announced? It’s been a while

Published: 26/Nov/2020 11:39

by Lauren Bergin
Cyberpunk-2077-Release


Cyberpunk 2077 has become one of the most hyped releases of 2020, but its existence has been known for a lot longer than that. So, when exactly was CD Projekt Red’s new masterpiece originally announced?

While Cyberpunk 2077 is a game that is definitely going to make history in some way or another, it has a long and tenuous history of its own.

Constant delays have meant that the title will now release on December 10, eight months after the first official release date CD Projekt Red gave us.

You could be forgiven for forgetting the first planned launch window, let alone when the game was originally unveiled to be in development.

Skyscrapers and lights in City Centre in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City looks beautiful, but it’s taken a while to get here.

When was Cyberpunk 2077 first announced?

CD Projekt Red first announced the dystopian future RPG as far back as 2012, with a teaser trailer dropping a year later in 2013, implying that the game’s development was well underway.

However, after five years of silence, the developers resurrected the PR surrounding the title with a second trailer and pre-alpha playthrough soon after the 2018 Gamescom.

By 2019, fans were seeing more and more behind the scenes of Cyberpunk, with Gamescom and E3 attendees being treated to a 15-minute gameplay demonstration that appeared online by August. What was most important, however, was that a third trailer had been released and included the information that everyone was craving: that elusive release date, April 16 2020.

Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red
The game boasts a host of celebrity faces, including Grimes and Keanu Reeves.

Cyberpunk was delayed, and delayed, and delayed

Yet, as every Cyberpunk fan knows, that wasn’t exactly how things worked out.

A series of further delays meant that the game’s release was pushed back until September 17, and then November 19. All the while, screenshots, trailers and gameplay started dropping all over the internet – promotional videos of each part of the map, too.

And then came the infamous yellow text box telling fans there would be yet another few months to wait, before the game became something that they could hold in their hands and play with on their screens. Set for release on December 10, there has been no wind of any more delays so far.

Despite the fact that the neo-dystopian title isn’t even out yet, it’s already made history as one of the longest delayed games alongside the likes of L.A. Noire and DOOM.

Was this a clever PR stunt? No chance, even if some people believe it, but it’s certainly made fans even more obsessed with its eventual launch.