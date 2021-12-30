Cyberpunk 2077 mod adds metro system that was cut from the game

If you were disappointed about Cyberpunk 2077’s metro system not working, modders have got you covered, as they’ve done their magic and brought it to life.

Chances are you have seen the NCART monorail moving around the city in Cyberpunk 2077 although with the occasional clipping of buildings due to CD Projekt RED never actually completing it. It even featured one of the earliest trailers for the game, but never made it to the final product.

While the game does have an elaborate travel system in the form of Terminal points that teleport you where you need to go, sometimes you just want to take a slow ride on the metro and enjoy the game’s beautiful scenery.

Advertisement

This has now been made possible thanks to Cyberpunk 2077’s modders who have decided to take the metro system’s remains and finish them.

Cyberpunk 2077 mod completes scrapped metro system

The game’s fans can thank a modder by the name of KeanuWheeze because now a fully-fledged out metro system is in the game.

Read More: Twitch streamer encounters funniest Cyberpunk 2077 glitch yet

Players can explore a total of 19 stations as well as switch between first and third-person views, making the experience richer.

#Cyberpunk2077 modders once again proving they're more competent than CDPR by fully restoring the cut Metro system into the game! pic.twitter.com/1PiQUa9Lh3 — Synth Potato (Ameer) 🥔 (@SynthPotato) December 29, 2021

All players have to do is download the mod, enter a metro station by interacting with the fast travel gate and a text on the bottom of the screen will notify you where the next train is going. Fans can also enjoy the ride in silence or tune in to their favorite radio station.

Advertisement

The Night City has to behold sights, no fans can take that enjoyment to the next level.