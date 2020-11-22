 Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay leaks have started as physical copies arrive - Dexerto
Logo
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay leaks have started as physical copies arrive

Published: 22/Nov/2020 16:59

by Marco Rizzo
Cyberpunk leak
CD Projekt RED

Share

After multiple delays, Cyberpunk 2077’s release is just around the corner. CD Projekt RED has begun delivering physical copies to stores ahead of the December 10th release – leading to multiple leaks online. 

The most anticipated game of the year, Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on December 10. With the game’s history of numerous delays, there was some skepticism about meeting its new deadline, especially after leaks hinting at a fourth delay.

CD Projekt RED quickly shut down these rumors and reassured gamers that Cyberpunk will be published in December.

Developed by the same studio which brought us The Witchers games, Cyberpunk 2077 was originally to be released in April 2020 but saw three delays as CD Projekt aims to deliver the quality game fans are expecting.

But there is some good news on the horizon. CD Projekt RED has started delivering physical copies to various retailers around the world, confirming once and for all that the game will be released with no further delays.

Cyberpunk gameplay leaks begin

The bad news is that due to the game’s copies arriving in warehouses, they are being acquired by people that have wasted no time in leaking gameplay footage online.

Several pictures of the game’s case have been released, showing the design and blurb at the back.

The most substantial leak came from two guys who after getting their hands on a copy, started streaming the first section of the game on YouTube.

While CD Projekt RED was lighting fast in taking down the video from the Google-owned platform, the damage was done and 20 minutes of gameplay was leaked.

CD PROJEKT REDCD PROJEKT RED has promised an incredible amount of detail in their new title

While no major spoilers were reportedly shown, the leakers were able to show the character creation tool and spent several minutes browsing the menus and talking to NPCs.

This is not the first time Cyberpunk 2077 is the target of a leak, the list of Achievements and Trophies for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 was leaked weeks before the game’s release.

Only a few days ago, an anonymous user on a message board reportedly released the encrypted files of an early build of the game.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 updated PC requirements reveal hefty specs

Published: 20/Nov/2020 18:42

by Tanner Pierce
CD Projekt Red

Share

Ahead of the game’s current December 10 release date, CD Projekt Red has revealed the updated PC requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 and, as expected, you’ll need some pretty hefty hardware if you want to run it at the highest settings.

Cyberpunk 2077’s release date is nearly two weeks away. While most people would say that that means it’s almost here, given the game’s reputation for delays, there’s more than likely not a lot of confidence in that statement. Nevertheless, CD Projekt Red seems convinced, at least for the time being, that it is coming out on time – so much so that it released the fully updated PC system requirements.

As expected from the trailers and screenshots released by the devs, Cyberpunk is going to require a lot from your machine if you plan on using the highest settings with ray tracing. Even the bare minimum settings, which more than likely will run the game at a very low framerate, require some better-than-average hardware. Here’s what you’ll need to run it.

Minimum Specs

  • Resolution: 1080p
  • GFX Settings: Low
  • OS: 64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310
  • Memory: 8GB
  • Graphics Card: GTX 780 or Radeon RX 470
  • VRAM: 3GB
  • Storage: 70 GB (SSD Recommended)

Recommended Specs

  • Resolution: 1080p
  • GFX Settings: High
  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
  • Memory: 12GB
  • Graphics Card: GTX 1060 6GB, GTX 1660 Super, or Radeon RX 590
  • VRAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 70 GB

High Specs

  • Resolution: 1440p
  • GFX Settings: Ultra
  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
  • Memory: 12GB
  • Graphics Card: RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 5700 XT
  • VRAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 70 GB

Ultra Specs

  • Resolution: 2160p
  • GFX Settings: Ultra
  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600G
  • Memory: 16GB
  • Graphics Card: RTX 2080S/RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800 XT
  • VRAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 70 GB

RT Minimum

  • Resolution: 1080p
  • GFX Settings: RT Medium
  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
  • Memory: 16GB
  • Graphics Card: RTX 2060
  • VRAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 70 GB

RT High

  • Resolution: 1440p
  • GFX Settings: RT Ultra
  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Memory: 16GB
  • Graphics Card: RTX 3070
  • VRAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 70 GB

RT Ultra

  • Resolution: 2160p
  • GFX Settings: RT Ultra
  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Memory: 16GB
  • Graphics Card: RTX 3080
  • VRAM: 10GB
  • Storage: 70 GB
CD Projekt Red
CD Projekt Red has released the updated PC specs for Cyberpunk 2077.

Given the specs above, the game is going to be a powerhouse on PC. That being said, it is nice to see that the developers have optimized it to the point where it only takes up 70 GB on all settings. With games sometimes taking up hundreds of GB nowadays, seeing one below 100 GB is a sight for sore eyes.

Now all that remains is how well the game runs on consoles in comparison to its PC brother. We’ve already seen a bit of gameplay from the Xbox version, but it’ll be interesting to see if the next-gen edition can come anywhere close to the ray-tracing on PC. Especially that nice and relatively low file size.