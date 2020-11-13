Cyberpunk 2077 achievements & trophies leaked ahead of release - Dexerto

After numerous delays and setbacks, Cyberpunk 2077 seems set to finally release on December 10 – but a massive list of its achievements and trophies for the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 has leaked ahead of time.

Video game achievements and trophies are some of the most popular collectibles in gaming, and really show off just how much of a completionist one can be. Different trophies are worth differing levels of value, depending on how difficult they are to earn.

Gamers looking forward to CD Projekt Red’s ambitious Cyberpunk game will be pleased to know that it’s chock-full of achievements.

The leaked trophies and achievements reportedly surfaced on the GoG Galaxy app, providing some clues on the adventures players will get up to in Night City.

Fortunately, hidden achievements remained hidden so there shouldn't be any heavy story spoilers out there. Still, there are some that we'd been hoping would remain private until the release. — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) November 13, 2020

Even the company’s Global Community Lead, Marcin Momot, acknowledged the leaks on Twitter, writing, “Fortunately, hidden achievements remained hidden, so there shouldn’t be any heavy story spoilers out there. Still, there are some that we’d been hoping would remain private until the release.”

So, while story-related trophies are hidden, making the leaked list less heavy on spoilers, it means there are still 12 to come once the game officially releases. Some of the trophies were spotted in a screenshot, while others were taken and listed by the website powerpyx.

As with most trophy or achievement names, these also feature plenty of references to the game’s cast, other projects and even movies.

For instance, one of them is named “Gun Fu.” It’s no coincidence that the game stars Keanu Reeves. In the film John Wick, the title character played by Reeves wields his firearms in a style known as Gun Fu.

Another is called “Breathtaking,” which is once again, a nod to the Johnny Silverhand actor, as Reeves famously declared, “You’re breathtaking!” to the audience at E3 2019.

The “V for Vendetta” trophy is a bit more on the nose, simply borrowing the name of the hit graphic novel-turned-feature film.

Full trophy list: