Assassin’s Creed: Shadows leak shows off sim-like house building

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows is shaping up to be more in-depth than previous iterations, with Ubisoft taking inspiration from classic Sims games in its upcoming adventure.

Naturally, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will feature plenty of stealth, some unsuspecting hidden-blade kills, and the ability to traverse Japan through two different protagonists. But, in a recent Gameplay Diary leak, it was revealed that Ubisoft will be implementing a few Sims-like features in its gameplay.

Previously shared on IGN China (which was subsequently taken down) a Gameplay Diary leak was uploaded, showcasing a few more details regarding the stunning setting, different seasons, character movement, and much more.

However, one element stood out during the short video, the ability to create and alter your hideout from scratch.

AssaSIMS Creed Shadows doubles down on base customization

Ubisoft Along with the massive implications of weather, players can build their own bases.

As detailed in the video the protagonist will be given an acre of land with the possibility to build their hideout the way they want it. The leak shows how players can build and customize their own houses, move them around to create a village, and even craft paths and smaller objects like water wells to brighten up the plot.

While previous games have aired smaller elements of customization, the primary changes seen in Valhalla, Odyssey, or even Origins and Syndicate have been on the protagonist (aside from the base expanding in Valhalla and the occasional added trinket), so the ability to alter a base as much as this is a massive change for traditional AC games.

Naturally, since it’s only a leak, the full extent of this feature is yet to be seen, however, it certainly seems like Ubisoft has taken a leaf out of the Sims’ book, allowing for even more customization and variety, particularly outside of combat, armor, and weapons.

For more Assassin's Creed: Shadows news, be sure to check out the game's map size, or everything we know about the title's upcoming release.