Valve ease restrictions on VAC-banned players for CSGO Majors - Dexerto

Valve have announced a change to its Regional Major Rankings (RMR) guidelines which now gives previously VAC-banned CSGO players a way to participate in future Valve-sponsored events.

Some VAC-banned players can once again participate in Majors.

Disqualified if: VAC bans less than five years old.

Disqualified if: VAC ban received after first participation of Valve-sponsored event.

Valve change Major rule for VAC banned players

The CSGO developers have finally amended their stance on VAC (Valve Anti-Cheat) banned players on April 15, which will now ease some restrictions for Major-eligibility.

While other effects of a VAC-ban will stay in place on the account, the owner of the account will now have an avenue to participate in Valve-sponsored events, like the Stockholm Major in the Fall.

“Up until today, players were ineligible to participate in Valve-sponsored events if they had ever received a VAC-ban in CSGO,” Valve said. “These guidelines had not seen an update since the game was new and all CSGO VAC bans were relatively recent.”

Advertisement

New RMR Eligibility guidelines

Players who received a VAC-ban less than five years prior or accrued a VAC-ban after their first participation in a Valve-sponsored event will still be ineligible.

Read more: Flusha announces new CSGO team after leaving Fnatic

All other player-cases will now ease up and allow them to once again enter in RMR events such as qualifiers and big-money Majors.

This will give some CSGO players previously implicated in a VAC-ban a chance to once again compete at the highest level of the game.