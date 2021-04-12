Flusha announces new CSGO team after leaving Fnatic - Dexerto

Fnatic CS:GO pro Robin ‘flusha’ Rönnquist has left the organization to form a new squad with an as-yet announced org.

Flusha leaves Fnatic

After a star studded career for the iconic organization, flusha has parted ways with Fnatic. The player secured three Major wins with the squad, as well as successes at DreamHack Masters Malmo and ESL Pro League Season 11.

Recalling fond memories, the player stated that “another great stint with Fnatic has come to an end! We achieved some great things during the 15 months we had together, winning a few tournaments and even being the number one ranked team for a while. Now I’m looking forward to starting on the path I had set out on before coming back. I wish nothing but the best to my former teammates and Fnatic.”

Flusha announces his own CS:GO team

In the wake of Fnatic’s tweet, flusha has announced that he will be creating his own CS:GO team. Writing that “we have an organization supporting us that will go public in the near future,” it’ll be exciting to see the future of this roster.

The team includes:

Finally today i get to announce the team project we have been working on for the past few months.

Not everything is set in stone regarding lineup but for now it is:

flusha

suNny

sergej

espiranto

Calyx We have an organisation supporting us that will go public in the near future! — Robin Rönnquist (@flusha) April 12, 2021

Fnatic’s CS:GO roster

