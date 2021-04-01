How to watch BLAST Premier Spring Showdown 2021: stream, schedule, teams - Dexerto

The BLAST Premier Spring Showdown is here for 2021, and it’s one final chance to get a shot at the Spring Finals. With two spots left, and 16 teams in the showdown, it’s going to be a cutthroat event. Here’s what you need to know.

BIG, Complexity, Na’Vi, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Evil Geniuses, and FaZe Clan have all made it through to the BLAST Premier Spring Finals. That leaves a field full of talent needing to fight through the Showdown to contest the big $225,000 USD grand prize in June.

The BLAST Premier Spring Showdown is going to be one of the most intense CS:GO events in quite some time. So many teams, and so few spots, big names like Astralis, G2 Esports, and Vitality could be upset at the final hurdle.

BLAST Premier Spring Showdown 2021: stream

The BLAST Premier Spring Showdown will be streamed on BLAST’s Twitch channel. We have embedded that below for your convenience.

BLAST Premier Spring Showdown 2021: schedule & results

The schedule hasn’t been drawn for the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown yet. The event is set to start on April 13, with the final two teams for the Spring Finals being decided on April 18.

We will update this section once the schedule is released.

BLAST Premier Spring Showdown 2021: teams

16 teams will take part in the Spring Showdown. Some teams, like Astralis and Vitality, failed to make it to the finals through groups, and will have a second shot here.

However, hungry upstarts like IEM Katowice 2021 champions Gambit and new-found NA powerhouses FURIA will be trying to push for one of those final spots too. Here are the full line-ups for the squads competing.

